ETV Bharat / state

Central Bank To Launch GIFT City Branch Next Month: MD

New Delhi: In a bid to expand international banking business, Central Bank of India is all set to operationalise IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) at GIFT City in Gandhinagar in the first week of next month.

The bank has received regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) to set up an IBU, Central Bank of India MD and CEO Kalyan Kumar told PTI in an interview.

The public sector lender has already posted a branch head and groundwork is in progress there, according to Kumar. "We would be in a position to open our IBU branch by first week of next month. The bank would certainly mobilise a good amount of forex business," he said.

Emphasising that the opening of IBU will be a significant milestone in the bank’s growth story, Kumar said, this will help expand international banking business and also enable the Central Bank of India to provide specialised banking services to customers.

The IBU will provide the bank access to international financial markets and allow it to deliver a complete range of products to its corporate clients with foreign currency funding requirements, Kumar said.

The bank will offer a suite of services, including foreign currency loans, trade finance solutions, treasury and risk management products, and enhanced convenient banking solutions to its customers, he added.

Asked if the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) guidelines, which kicks in from April 1, 2027, to make a dent in its bottomline, Kumar said the bank has been preparing for the last several quarters to migrate to the ECL framework.