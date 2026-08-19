ETV Bharat / state

Centipede Species Contain Different Amounts Of Venom, Finds CCMB Study

Hyderabad: During the monsoon, centipedes, scorpions, and snakes come out from inside the earth and hide under houses, thatch sheds, huts, and rocks, posing a high risk to human beings. However, different species contain different amounts of venom.

Scientists have identified that differences in the potency and chemical composition of venom among various centipede species are driven by factors such as dietary habits, habitats, and ecological competition with other organisms.

A study led by Dr Jahnavi Joshi at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad on whether organisms that look nearly identical and inhabit the same region also possess identical venom revealed interesting findings. The findings have recently been published in the journal Toxicon.