Centipede Species Contain Different Amounts Of Venom, Finds CCMB Study
The venom of Scolopendra morsitans was found to contain a total of 110 proteins, with 24 unique to it, compared to Scolopendra hardwickei's 84 proteins.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: During the monsoon, centipedes, scorpions, and snakes come out from inside the earth and hide under houses, thatch sheds, huts, and rocks, posing a high risk to human beings. However, different species contain different amounts of venom.
Scientists have identified that differences in the potency and chemical composition of venom among various centipede species are driven by factors such as dietary habits, habitats, and ecological competition with other organisms.
A study led by Dr Jahnavi Joshi at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad on whether organisms that look nearly identical and inhabit the same region also possess identical venom revealed interesting findings. The findings have recently been published in the journal Toxicon.
Researchers focused on two closely related centipede species widely found in India: Scolopendra morsitans and Scolopendra hardwickei.
Although these two species share many venom components, researchers observed significant differences in their protein structures.
Scolopendra morsitans was found to contain a total of 110 proteins, with 24 being unique to this species alone. In contrast, the venom of Scolopendra hardwickei contained 84 proteins, of which only four were unique to that species.
Scientists believe these variations in venom reflect factors such as diet, micro-habitats, ecological competition, and other environmental processes.
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