ETV Bharat / state

Centipede Found In Biryani: Chennai Consumer Court Orders Rs 1.05 Lakh Compensation To Customer

Chennai: A Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday ordered a popular biryani restaurant here to pay Rs 1.05 lakh compensation to an aggrieved customer, who suffered mental distress after finding a dead centipede in his biryani he ordered last year.

M Ahmed Siddique (45), a resident of Erukkanchery, Chennai, was visiting his wife's maternal home on December 28, just after their marriage for a post wedding ritual.

In his complaint, Siddique said he purchased a bucket of biryani for Rs 3,500 from the S S Hyderabad Biryani Perambur outlet on December 30, 2025, to celebrate with the family. He said it was a happy occasion for the entire family, including children and seniors of the family who were looking forward to savouring the biryani that is known to be delicious.