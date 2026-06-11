Centipede Found In Biryani: Chennai Consumer Court Orders Rs 1.05 Lakh Compensation To Customer
The bench observed that failure on the part of the restaurant to provide a proper response to the complaint constituted a deficiency in service.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Chennai: A Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday ordered a popular biryani restaurant here to pay Rs 1.05 lakh compensation to an aggrieved customer, who suffered mental distress after finding a dead centipede in his biryani he ordered last year.
M Ahmed Siddique (45), a resident of Erukkanchery, Chennai, was visiting his wife's maternal home on December 28, just after their marriage for a post wedding ritual.
In his complaint, Siddique said he purchased a bucket of biryani for Rs 3,500 from the S S Hyderabad Biryani Perambur outlet on December 30, 2025, to celebrate with the family. He said it was a happy occasion for the entire family, including children and seniors of the family who were looking forward to savouring the biryani that is known to be delicious.
The family was shocked as Siddique in his complaint stated that one child in the family discovered a dead centipede in the biryani. He promptly lodged a complaint with the outlet's management. However, Siddique claimed he received no satisfactory response, which prompted him to file a formal complaint with the Chennai North District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.
He sought an order directing the biryani outlet to pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation for the mental agony caused, noting that the incident had prevented the family from happily celebrating the wedding occasion.
The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission bench comprising Commission President T Gopinath and members Kavitha Kannan and T.R. Sivakumar heard the case. The bench observed that the failure to provide a proper response to the complaint constituted a deficiency in service. It ordered the biryani outlet to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation costs to the aggrieved petitioner.
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