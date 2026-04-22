Man, His Two Sons Arrested For Assaulting Census Officials In Odisha's Dhenkanal
The officials were allegedly assaulted by the trio in Dhenkanal, prompting arrests and government action to ensure their safety.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Dhenkanal: Four Census officials, including two women, were allegedly assaulted in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Anantapur Sahi under the Kamakhyanagar area of the district, where a father and his two sons allegedly assaulted the officials engaged in census duty and vandalised their vehicles.
Following a complaint, Kamakhyanagar police have arrested the accused and initiated an investigation. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has directed the district administration to ensure the safety of census officials.
The injured officials have been identified as census charge clerk Raghunath Dixit, Circle-2 supervisor Madhusmita Behera, and staff members Swarnalata Sahu and Satyan Biren Behera. They were attacked while visiting the locality for census work under the Kamakhyanagar Notified Area Council.
According to reports, the officials had gone to the residence of Nikunja Satpathy for enumeration. However, before any information could be sought, Nikunja Satpathy and his two sons allegedly attacked the census workers. The accused also vandalised the officials’ bike and scooter and reportedly chased and assaulted them. A video of the incident is currently going viral.
Raghunath Dixit said, "We had gone to Nikunj Satpathy's house this morning for census work, but they started assaulting all the officials on duty. They used abusive language and damaged our vehicles. We tried to explain that we were carrying out government work, but they did not listen. We want justice and demand strict legal action from the government.”
Expressing concern over safety, supervisor Madhusmita Behera said, “When our staff initially went to their house, they refused to provide information. I informed my senior officers, and we went there as a team of four. They suddenly attacked us and completely damaged my vehicle. We were not there for any personal work. If such incidents occur, who will ensure our safety? We want justice.”
Kamakhyanagar NAC official Pradatta Sahu said, “Our census officials had gone there on Tuesday evening, but the family members refused to provide any information. When the officials tried again on Wednesday, they were attacked collectively. Their vehicles were also damaged.”
After a complaint was lodged, Kamakhyanagar Sub-Collector Dinamani Naik and police officials reached the spot. Police have arrested the accused father and his two sons and begun a detailed probe.
Officials also cautioned that, as a national exercise like the census is underway, miscreants may attempt to enter houses under various pretexts. People have been advised to remain alert and report any suspicious activity to the police helpline 112, said Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar.
The Revenue Department has taken serious note of attacks and other issues faced by census officials. Minister Suresh Pujari said discussions have been held with the Home Department regarding the safety of officials. A meeting has also been conducted with senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department and officers of the census directorate.
Keeping the ongoing heatwave in mind, the minister has directed district collectors to suspend census work between 11 AM and 3 PM. He also instructed that basic requirements of officials engaged in census duty be monitored by district administrations and necessary measures be taken to ensure their safety from both criminals and weather conditions.
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