ETV Bharat / state

Man, His Two Sons Arrested For Assaulting Census Officials In Odisha's Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Four Census officials, including two women, were allegedly assaulted in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Anantapur Sahi under the Kamakhyanagar area of the district, where a father and his two sons allegedly assaulted the officials engaged in census duty and vandalised their vehicles.

Following a complaint, Kamakhyanagar police have arrested the accused and initiated an investigation. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari has directed the district administration to ensure the safety of census officials.

The injured officials have been identified as census charge clerk Raghunath Dixit, Circle-2 supervisor Madhusmita Behera, and staff members Swarnalata Sahu and Satyan Biren Behera. They were attacked while visiting the locality for census work under the Kamakhyanagar Notified Area Council.

According to reports, the officials had gone to the residence of Nikunja Satpathy for enumeration. However, before any information could be sought, Nikunja Satpathy and his two sons allegedly attacked the census workers. The accused also vandalised the officials’ bike and scooter and reportedly chased and assaulted them. A video of the incident is currently going viral.

Raghunath Dixit said, "We had gone to Nikunj Satpathy's house this morning for census work, but they started assaulting all the officials on duty. They used abusive language and damaged our vehicles. We tried to explain that we were carrying out government work, but they did not listen. We want justice and demand strict legal action from the government.”

Expressing concern over safety, supervisor Madhusmita Behera said, “When our staff initially went to their house, they refused to provide information. I informed my senior officers, and we went there as a team of four. They suddenly attacked us and completely damaged my vehicle. We were not there for any personal work. If such incidents occur, who will ensure our safety? We want justice.”