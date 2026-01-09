Censor Board 'New Weapon' Of Union Govt, Alleges Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin
Stalin, on his X handle, protested against the Censor Board allegedly targeting Tamil films.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday stated that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also become a new weapon of the Union government just like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department.
Stalin posted on his X handle, protesting against the CBFC targeting Tamil films. In his post, he stated, "Following the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department, the Censor Board has also become a new weapon of the Union BJP government. Strong condemnation!" The post by the Chief Minister has garnered attention, especially since criticisms had arisen alleging the Tamil Nadu government's involvement in the obstacles faced during the release of the film 'Jananayagan'.
Stalin's statement came after it was announced that Vijay's film 'Jananaayagan' and Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakti' would be released in theatres on consecutive days during Pongal festival. While this had created great anticipation for a fierce box office competition this year, the Censor Board refused to grant a censor certificate to the film 'Jananaayagan'. Consequently, the film's production company announced that the film would not be released on January 9 as previously announced.
#CBI, #ED, #IT வரிசையில் சென்சார் போர்டும் ஒன்றிய பா.ஜ.க. அரசின் புதிய ஆயுதமாக மாறியுள்ளது. கடுமையான கண்டனங்கள்!#CBFC— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) January 9, 2026
A case was also filed against the Censor Board in the High Court. Justice PT Asha delivered the judgment on Friday and stated that the complaint filed by a member of the committee that reviewed the film after deciding to grant a U/A certificate cannot be accepted, and that the Censor Board does not have the authority to send the film for re-examination after the suggested changes were made. She also ordered that the censor certificate be issued immediately.
Following the Censor Board's appeal against the verdict, the case came up for hearing before the bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava on Friday afternoon. An interim stay has been placed on the single judge's order.
Similarly, in the film 'Parasakti', the censor committee has made 25 cuts. In particular, the dialogue "Hindi destroyed my dream" has been changed to "My only dream is against Hindi imposition".
Also Read
At 'UmagineTN' Summit 2026, CM Stalin Credits Dravidian Governance Model For Tech Advancements In Tamil Nadu