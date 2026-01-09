ETV Bharat / state

Censor Board 'New Weapon' Of Union Govt, Alleges Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday stated that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also become a new weapon of the Union government just like the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department.

Stalin posted on his X handle, protesting against the CBFC targeting Tamil films. In his post, he stated, "Following the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax Department, the Censor Board has also become a new weapon of the Union BJP government. Strong condemnation!" The post by the Chief Minister has garnered attention, especially since criticisms had arisen alleging the Tamil Nadu government's involvement in the obstacles faced during the release of the film 'Jananayagan'.

Stalin's statement came after it was announced that Vijay's film 'Jananaayagan' and Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakti' would be released in theatres on consecutive days during Pongal festival. While this had created great anticipation for a fierce box office competition this year, the Censor Board refused to grant a censor certificate to the film 'Jananaayagan'. Consequently, the film's production company announced that the film would not be released on January 9 as previously announced.