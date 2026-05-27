ETV Bharat / state

Cellphones Linked To Rise In Divorce Cases At Ahmedabad Family Court

Ahmedabad: The innocuous cellphone has emerged as the new villain held responsible for sowing seeds of marital discord, sending the number of divorce filings on an upward spiral in Ahmedabad.

There was a time when the mobile phone was regarded merely as a means to facilitate communication, but that very device is now being blamed for destroying happy and thriving families.

From the divorce cases filed at Ahmedabad Family Court over the past few years, it is evident that excessive obsession with social media and mobile phones has become a source of mistrust among young couples, causing the volume of cases reaching the family courts to rise at an alarming rate.

Rise In Divorce Cases Driven By Mobile Obsession

In many of the cases, factors such as a lack of quality time spent together, constant preoccupation with mobile phones, late-night chatting, and developing close ties with strangers on social media are emerging as the primary causes. According to lawyers and counsellors at the family court, mobile phones have been directly or indirectly responsible for around 25-30 per cent of the divorce cases filed over the last year.

Family court lawyer I M Khokhar stated, "Speaking specifically of the Ahmedabad Family Court, an average of 20 divorce cases are being registered here every day. During the year 2025-26, the family court received approximately 2,500-3,000 cases. The majority of these cases stem from misunderstandings created by mobile phones and social media, suspicion regarding one's partner, and disputes concerning character or fidelity."

"In many instances, the conflict typically begins when one partner attempts to check the other's mobile phone. Chats on social media applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, along with online friendships and late-night conversations, are eroding trust between couples," he said.