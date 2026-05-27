Cellphones Linked To Rise In Divorce Cases At Ahmedabad Family Court
Mobile phones are directly or indirectly responsible for approximately 25-30% of all divorce cases filed last year.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The innocuous cellphone has emerged as the new villain held responsible for sowing seeds of marital discord, sending the number of divorce filings on an upward spiral in Ahmedabad.
There was a time when the mobile phone was regarded merely as a means to facilitate communication, but that very device is now being blamed for destroying happy and thriving families.
From the divorce cases filed at Ahmedabad Family Court over the past few years, it is evident that excessive obsession with social media and mobile phones has become a source of mistrust among young couples, causing the volume of cases reaching the family courts to rise at an alarming rate.
Rise In Divorce Cases Driven By Mobile Obsession
In many of the cases, factors such as a lack of quality time spent together, constant preoccupation with mobile phones, late-night chatting, and developing close ties with strangers on social media are emerging as the primary causes. According to lawyers and counsellors at the family court, mobile phones have been directly or indirectly responsible for around 25-30 per cent of the divorce cases filed over the last year.
Family court lawyer I M Khokhar stated, "Speaking specifically of the Ahmedabad Family Court, an average of 20 divorce cases are being registered here every day. During the year 2025-26, the family court received approximately 2,500-3,000 cases. The majority of these cases stem from misunderstandings created by mobile phones and social media, suspicion regarding one's partner, and disputes concerning character or fidelity."
"In many instances, the conflict typically begins when one partner attempts to check the other's mobile phone. Chats on social media applications like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, along with online friendships and late-night conversations, are eroding trust between couples," he said.
"Many individuals are presenting arguments in court that their partners, instead of spending time with the family, remain engrossed in their mobile phones for hours on end, thereby widening the emotional distance within the relationship. Such conflicts are being observed predominantly among couples aged between 25 and 40. In some instances, online gaming is also emerging as a major contributing factor. Many people become so absorbed in mobile games that they grow negligent toward their families, children, and daily responsibilities; this escalates domestic disputes, ultimately leading the matter to the courts," he added.
'Mobile Addiction A Serious Psychological, Social Problem'
Speaking to ETV Bharat on the growing mistrust among young couples caused by mobile phones, psychologist Rashmi Lalwani remarked, "Mobile addiction is now evolving into a serious psychological and social issue. The constant time spent in front of screens is diminishing direct communication between couples. A lack of communication serves to fuel misunderstandings and exacerbate emotional estrangement. Many individuals become so immersed in the virtual world offered by social media that their real-life relationships begin to deteriorate."
"Many couples are unable to engage in proper conversation with one another for months before finally reaching the courts. The habit of remaining engrossed in mobile phones is eroding the culture of spending quality time with one's family. Disputes that begin over trivial matters eventually escalate into serious conflicts, leading to significant mental stress," said Meena Jagtap, a counsellor.
"Most couples appearing before the family court are initially referred for counselling. During these counselling sessions, couples are advised to undergo a 'digital detox', dedicate time to their families, and curtail their usage of social media. However, in certain cases, the differences become so irreconcilable that the matter ultimately culminates in divorce," Jagtap said.
While the judicious use of technology can undoubtedly simplify life, its excessive use is creating rifts within relationships. Mobile phones are no longer merely a medium for communication; in many families, they have become a primary cause of trust deficits and fractured relationships.
Also Read: