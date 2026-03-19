ETV Bharat / state

Celebrities Under Scanner: Using Staff As Shields In Drug Deals?

Hyderabad: Investigations into recent narcotics cases have uncovered a disturbing pattern in Hyderabad, where influential individuals are allegedly using their own employees as a cover to avoid detection in drug-related activities. Officials say the trend reflects a growing sophistication in how such illegal transactions are being carried out, making it harder for law enforcement to establish direct evidence.

According to police sources, a recently arrested drug peddler’s mobile phone contained contact details of several film and television personalities, along with photographs showing close associations. During interrogation, the accused reportedly claimed that these individuals were his customers. However, despite such leads, investigators face a major hurdle: the absence of concrete proof like direct payment records or forensic evidence linking the celebrities to drug consumption.

An officer involved in the probe noted that many high-profile individuals have become extremely cautious, especially after the recent drug bust at a former MLA’s farmhouse in Moinabad. “Phones are being switched off, communication channels are changing, and transactions are being routed through third parties,” the officer said.

Employees Used as ‘Fronts’

A deeper investigation has revealed a new modus operandi. Contact numbers of watchmen, drivers, and personal assistants frequently appear in the call logs of drug peddlers, including those linked to networks operating from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. Police believe that these employees are being used as intermediaries to place orders and receive deliveries, ensuring that the actual beneficiaries remain untraceable.

Authorities say drugs are often delivered through sub-peddlers or courier services, while payments are allegedly made using UPI accounts belonging to staff members. This method leaves little to no digital footprint connecting the primary users to the transactions.