ETV Bharat / state

Celebrities Should Maintain Social Commitment While Celebrating Diwali: Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday issued an order to completely ban the bursting of ear-splitting crackers in public places and roads in Maharashtra this year during Diwali.

It, however, clarified that there will be no ban on the manufacture or sale of firecrackers.

"Many poor families earn their livelihood from this business, so we will not comment on the case that is already pending, but create awareness among the people to celebrate Diwali with green firecrackers," a bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Nila Gokhale said.

It was hearing a suo motu petition regarding air and noise pollution caused by loud sound systems, amplifiers, and firecrackers during festivals and celebrations.

"The concern about air quality becomes more serious due to firecrackers. Therefore, this cannot be ignored. Uncontrolled bursting of crackers on public roads and in traffic areas also increases the risk of accidents. Also, no clear rules are followed regarding the toxicity of this smoke and the intensity of the sound," the bench said.

It said that patients and senior citizens suffer a lot. "If firecrackers are to be burst at private places, it will be mandatory to follow the decibel limit there as well," it observed.

The bench also directed that widespread public awareness should be created. Taking serious note of the noise and air pollution during the festive season, the High Court has imposed restrictions on the use of loud crackers this year.

It said that for this, artists should come forward on their own, keeping in mind social values, to create public awareness.

"To avoid noise pollution this year during Diwali, Marathi artists and well-known people from the society should come together and implement this initiative," the court said.