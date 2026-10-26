Celebrities Should Maintain Social Commitment While Celebrating Diwali: Bombay High Court
The High Court warned the Maharashtra government not to spend public money on artists for this purpose. Reports Amey Rane
Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday issued an order to completely ban the bursting of ear-splitting crackers in public places and roads in Maharashtra this year during Diwali.
It, however, clarified that there will be no ban on the manufacture or sale of firecrackers.
"Many poor families earn their livelihood from this business, so we will not comment on the case that is already pending, but create awareness among the people to celebrate Diwali with green firecrackers," a bench of Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Nila Gokhale said.
It was hearing a suo motu petition regarding air and noise pollution caused by loud sound systems, amplifiers, and firecrackers during festivals and celebrations.
"The concern about air quality becomes more serious due to firecrackers. Therefore, this cannot be ignored. Uncontrolled bursting of crackers on public roads and in traffic areas also increases the risk of accidents. Also, no clear rules are followed regarding the toxicity of this smoke and the intensity of the sound," the bench said.
It said that patients and senior citizens suffer a lot. "If firecrackers are to be burst at private places, it will be mandatory to follow the decibel limit there as well," it observed.
The bench also directed that widespread public awareness should be created. Taking serious note of the noise and air pollution during the festive season, the High Court has imposed restrictions on the use of loud crackers this year.
It said that for this, artists should come forward on their own, keeping in mind social values, to create public awareness.
"To avoid noise pollution this year during Diwali, Marathi artists and well-known people from the society should come together and implement this initiative," the court said.
However, it has clearly warned the Maharashtra government not to spend public money on artists for this purpose. The bench stressed the need to create public awareness among the people to prevent increasing noise and air pollution.
The Maharashtra government presented information about the public awareness campaign launched for this on TV, radio, and newspapers. The High Court expressed satisfaction over the efforts undertaken by the Maharashtra government.
The High Court instructed the administration to focus on increasing the participation of celebrities. It said artists from Mumbai-Pune should come forward on their own.
"This is an opportunity to repay the city that has given us so much, and celebrities should be ready to work for free," it said.
The High Court also has instructed the administration to pay more attention to the slum areas of Mumbai. Almost 50 percent of Mumbai is filled with slums and small settlements.
Observing that people celebrate Diwali till late hours in slum areas, the Court asked the state government to create widespread awareness. It suugested to take help from the corporates.
It asked the Maharashtra government to submit a report on the work done in this year's Diwali after a month and posted the matter for November 25.
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