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Celebratory Firing At Wedding Kills Five-Year-Old In Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Sultanpur: A five-year-old boy was killed allegedly after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing ahead of a wedding procession here on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident took place in Futehari Banke village under the Kadipur police station area when the boy's relative, Ajay, allegedly opened fire before the wedding procession was to leave, according to police.

The deceased was identified as Arsh Patel. Police said the boy's mother, Amrita Patel, rushed him to the Kadipur community health centre with family members. As his condition was critical, doctors referred him to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.