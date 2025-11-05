Jharkhand@25: Inspiring Journeys Of Those Who Made The State Proud
A galaxy of personalities who include litterateurs, musicians, politicians and a cricketer, shaped the states identity.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
Ranchi: Jharkhand, which was formed by bifurcation from Bihar on November 15, 2000, and emerged as the 28th state of India, is now 25 years old. In nearly three decades of its existence, the state has experienced many ups and downs, often getting embroiled in controversies. Despite turbulence, throughout its journey, some personalities have brought honour and fame to the state.
Here is a report that talks about some of the eminent personalities that the state has produced:
- Shibu Soren, politician: Shibu Soren is one of the foremost politicians, who played a leading role in making Jharkhand a separate state. He took the separate statehood movement at its climax and there was a time when at his call wheels of vehicles would stop in the Jharkhand region of undivided Bihar. He became the only figure for whom the state government sent a proposal to the central government from the assembly for the Bharat Ratna award. Before this, he made his mark by uniting the tribal community which alleged exploitation. He won the Lok Sabha election from Dumka eight times.
- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, cricketer: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made the most significant contribution in bringing Jharkhand to the international map. One of India's most successful captains, Dhoni was instrumental in victories in the ICC T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy, and One-Day World Cup. Dhoni has been awarded the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Dhoni has become synonymous with Jharkhand.
- Dayal Munda, educationist: Ram Dayal Munda, an educationist, artist, and politician, who won Padma Shri, brought international recognition to the tribal folk art of Paika dance. Born in Diuri village of Tamar, Ram Dayal Munda earned a PhD in Linguistics from the University of Chicago. He established the Department of Tribal and Regional Languages at Ranchi University. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.
- Dr. SP Mukherjee, physician - Dr. Mukherjee, a Padma Shri recipient, dedicated his entire life to serving humanity. He never charged more than Rs. 10 as a fee. He helped poor patients by giving them medicines received from medical representatives. His message to other doctors was – “Treat at least one poor patient free of charge every day. He received the Padma Shri award in 2019.
- Balbir Dutt, journalist: Dutta, a Padma Shri awardee, gave a distinct identity to journalism in Jharkhand. He taught the lessons of simplicity and restraint and edited several prominent newspapers. He was born in Rawalpindi, now in Pakistan. After the partition of India, he made Ranchi his home. He wrote several books on the Jharkhand movement and the partition of India.
- Mukund Nayak, folk singer: No major state event seems complete without the songs of Mukund Nayak, a recipient of the Padma Shri and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. Born in Simdega, Mukund Nayak is a folk singer and musician. During the Jharkhand movement, he used street plays and folk songs to mobilise people.
- Simon Oraon, water conservationist: Known as the "Waterman of Jharkhand," Simon Oraon, who won Padma Shri, spearheaded water conservation and tree plantation campaigns without any government assistance. He is also called "Jal Baba" (Water Baba). He built five irrigation reservoirs and wells to save 51 villages from drought.
- Madhu Mansuri, folk singer: Madhu Mansuri Hansmukh, a Padma Shri awardee, wrote several songs for the Jharkhand movement. Through his song he depicted how people were forced into servitude to the British after their departure. One song that brought him immense fame is: “We will not leave our village, we will not leave our forest, we will not leave our motherland, we will not leave the fight, where will we go if we leave our water, forest, and land, O God of development, tell us how to save our lives”.
- Deepika Kumari, archer: Deepika was born in Ranchi to Shivnarayan Mahto, an auto driver, and a nurse mother. Deepika's childhood was spent in poverty, but she set her sights high. She won a bronze medal at the Asian Games and a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. She was awarded the Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award.
- Jamuna Tudu, activist: Born in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Jamuna Tudu started confronting timber smugglers as soon as she arrived in Chakulia after her marriage. Jamuna gathered the women of the village and started a campaign to save the forest. She is known as 'Lady Tarzan'. In 2019 she was awarded the Padma Shri.
- Chutni Devi, anti-witchcraft crusader: The practice of witchcraft still prevails in Jharkhand. Chutni Devi herself was a victim of it. She suffered hardships, was driven out of her home and village. But Chutni did not lose heart. In adverse circumstances, she became the voice of other victimised women. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019 for her contributions against superstition.
- Girdhari Ram Gonjhu, Nagpuri litterateur: He received the Padma Shri award posthumously for his special contribution in the field of literature and education. He was the head of the Tribal Language Department at Ranchi University. He wrote several books on Jharkhandi musical instruments, Nagpuri culture, and traditional dance and music. His writing exuded the fragrance of the soil.
- Mahavir Nayak, Nagpuri musician: He dedicated more than 50 years of his life to Nagpuri music. He sang many songs on radio and television. He wrote several songs during the Jharkhand movement. He won Padma Shri and brought glory to Jharkhand at the national level.
- Nikki Pradhan, hockey player: Nikki Pradhan is the first woman hockey player from Jharkhand to play in the Rio Olympics in Brazil. Daughter of constable Soma Pradhan, Nikki started playing hockey by making a stick out of bamboo. In her message to the junior players of Jharkhand, Nikki used to say, "Never give up on your game under any circumstances. Trust in your dreams and hard work."
- Amitabh Chaudhary, IPS: Thanks to Amitabh Chaudhary, who rose from being an engineer to a police officer and then achieved a prominent position in cricket management, the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi has enhanced the glory of Jharkhand. It is said that Amitabh Chaudhary decided to build the JSCA Stadium when he couldn't get the Keenan Stadium for a match.
- Keshav Ranjan Banerjee, Dhoni's coach: It is said that if it weren't for Keshav Ranjan Banerjee, India might not have got a cricketer like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Banerjee, inspired the football-loving Dhoni to play cricket. Even today, Dhoni seeks the blessings from his guru.
