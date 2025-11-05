ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand@25: Inspiring Journeys Of Those Who Made The State Proud

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

Ranchi: Jharkhand, which was formed by bifurcation from Bihar on November 15, 2000, and emerged as the 28th state of India, is now 25 years old. In nearly three decades of its existence, the state has experienced many ups and downs, often getting embroiled in controversies. Despite turbulence, throughout its journey, some personalities have brought honour and fame to the state.