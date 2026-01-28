ETV Bharat / state

Ceiling Collapses During Condolence Gathering in Kashmir, 10 Injured

By Ajaz Nazki

Bandipora: Around 10 people were injured, some of them critically, on Wednesday when the ceiling of a residential house collapsed during a condolence meeting in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The incident took place in Chandergeer village, where people had gathered for a condolence meeting. “A large number of people had gathered at a bereaved family’s house to offer condolences when suddenly a portion of the wooden ceiling collapsed with the load of people sitting on the upper storey,” said officials.

According to eyewitnesses, several people were trapped under the debris for some time, after which locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. “The injured were later shifted to the Sub-District Hospital Sumbal, where three of them were referred to SKIMS Hospital, Srinagar, for specialised treatment as we suspected serious head injuries in them,” Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hajin, Dr Idrees Qadri, told ETV Bharat.