Ceiling Collapses During Condolence Gathering in Kashmir, 10 Injured
Health officials said that three of them were referred to SKIMS Hospital, Srinagar, for specialised treatment as we suspected serious head injuries.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
By Ajaz Nazki
Bandipora: Around 10 people were injured, some of them critically, on Wednesday when the ceiling of a residential house collapsed during a condolence meeting in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
The incident took place in Chandergeer village, where people had gathered for a condolence meeting. “A large number of people had gathered at a bereaved family’s house to offer condolences when suddenly a portion of the wooden ceiling collapsed with the load of people sitting on the upper storey,” said officials.
According to eyewitnesses, several people were trapped under the debris for some time, after which locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. “The injured were later shifted to the Sub-District Hospital Sumbal, where three of them were referred to SKIMS Hospital, Srinagar, for specialised treatment as we suspected serious head injuries in them,” Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hajin, Dr Idrees Qadri, told ETV Bharat.
Strong winds blow off roofs in Kashmir
Earlier, strong winds in the Kashmir Valley blew off the roofs of several houses. Families who stayed awake through the night due to the storm woke up on Friday morning to find snow-covered floors, broken tin sheets, and wooden beams scattered in their courtyards. The strong windstorm also swept across the Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds during the storm ranged from 80 to 155 kilometres per hour. Winds reached speeds of 155 km/h in Shopian and Pulwama districts, 84 km/h in Srinagar, 80 km/h in Poonch, 76 km/h in Reasi, and 63 km/h in Jammu.
The government is currently assessing the damage, but initial reports suggest that hundreds of houses have had their roofs blown off. Revenue department officials told ETV Bharat that in Pulwama district alone, 56 roofs were damaged in a single village, with five houses completely losing their roofs. The official said that the assessment work is being carried out following government instructions.
