ETV Bharat / state

CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Wife Visit Ramoji Film City

The CEC and his wife visited several locations in the film city, including the dream-like 'Baahubali' set. Spanning over 2,000 acres, Ramoji Film City is recognised as the world's largest film studio by the Guinness World Records. Along with being a major hub for film production, this is a popular thematic holiday destination, drawing tourists from across the globe.

The couple was welcomed by Ramoji Group of Companies CMD Ch Kiron, Film City MD Vijayeshwari, and Ramoji Rao's grandson Sujay. A courtesy meeting was held on the occasion.

Gyanesh Kumar and his wife visited 'Baahubali' set (ETV Bharat)

Arriving in Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh, Kumar first visited the Golconda Fort, where Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials briefed him about the historic and architectural importance of the structure. Then he visited Hussain Sagar and viewed the Buddha statue from the middle of the lake.

He also addressed the Block Level Officers (BLOs) of Telangana at the Ravindra Bharati Auditorium in Hyderabad and announcing that the state will be included in the third phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

At the meeting, Kumar stressed on the need for purification of the electoral rolls from time to time and said that the BLOs are the backbone of the electoral system. He said BLOs plays a major role in the successful purification of electoral rolls. He asked BLOs to prepare electoral rolls that have names of only the eligible voters during the phase-III of SIR in Telangana. Kumar said that urban voter apathy is a key reason for lower voting percentages.