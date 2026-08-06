ETV Bharat / state

'Voters, Polling Staff Know Sun Rises In East Not West, Let Others Say What They Want': CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The CEC said various narratives regarding the election process emerge from time to time. However, the strength of democracy rests on accurate information, constitutional frameworks, and a factual understanding. He urged citizens to understand the election process, cast their votes, and rely only on authentic, fact-based information. An informed voter is the greatest strength of a democracy; for every eligible citizen, voting is not merely a right but a crucial responsibility towards the nation, he explained.

Speaking at the 78th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Chamber of Industries and Commerce in Agra, Kumar said India is the world's largest democracy, and the Election Commission of India is the largest election management body globally. He appealed to the public to become informed voters and to exercise their right to vote.

Agra: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took a dig at the alleged rumours of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, urging citizens to understand the election process, cast their votes and rely only on authentic, fact-based information.

"Once, while watching television, I heard people claiming there were errors and irregularities in the SIR process. It was not correct. When I arrived at the office, I decided to set the record straight. I called the media persons and pointed out that the sun rises in the east, asking why they were insisting it rises in the west. I explained the SIR to them, and they acknowledged that I had done the right thing by clarifying the matter," Kumar said.

Gyanesh Kumar at the 78th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Chamber of Industries and Commerce in Agra (ETV Bharat)

The CEC said that two days later some people were seen telling on TV that the sun rises in the south and he again called media persons for clarification. "I showed them that the Constitution says only citizens have the right to vote. The Constitution has existed since 1950 and they were not even born at that time so they may not know what's there in the book. It's good they understood and left," Kumar recalled.

Two days later, it was reported on social media that sun rises in the north, he said. "After reaching office, I was asked whether the media persons would be again called for clarification. But I realised it was no of use," he said.

78th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Chamber of Industries and Commerce was held in Agra (ETV Bharat)

"Voters know the truth. He/she knows that the sun rises in the east. The staff conducting the elections knows that the sun rises in the east. As for the rest, let them say whatever they please. It makes no difference," he added.

Stressing that voter turnout is a crucial indicator of public trust in any democracy, Kumar highlighted that high turnouts recorded in various states indicate that Indian voters are actively participating in the democratic process. He said that the SIR's objective is to enhance the accuracy of the electoral roll by identifying and removing the names of individuals who are absent, shifted, deceased, fake, or foreign nationals, thereby ensuring that all eligible Indian citizens are included into the roll.