ETV Bharat / state

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Credits SIR For Record Voter Turnout In Bihar, To Reach Out To State's Gen Z Voters

The CEC pointed out that following the mammoth exercise, conducted over a three-month period during which around 70 lakh names were knocked off the electoral rolls, a sharp rise was seen in the voter turnout when assembly polls which were held soon afterwards.

"Bihar is the land where Vaishali, the cradle of democracy, is situated. We take pride in the fact that the SIR was conducted here successfully for the first time," Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters at Patna airport, the CEC said the voting percentage in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls was higher than turnouts witnessed in advanced countries such as the US, the UK and France.

Kumar is on a two-day visit to Bihar on August 16 and 17. During this, the CEC will hold a meeting with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and interact with Gen Z voters.

Patna: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday asserted that the "successful" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar last year had led to a significant rise in voter turnout in the assembly polls that followed.

"As you all know, men and women came out in large numbers to vote and the turnout broke all records in the state. It may be noted that the voter turnout in Bihar assembly polls was higher than what has been seen, over the years, in major democracies like the US, the UK, France, Spain and Japan," the CEC added.

The assembly polls held in November last year registered a voter turnout of 67.25 per cent, which, according to the Election Commission, was the highest for the state since Independence.

Later in the day, Kumar, while addressing a conference on Electoral Literacy Clubs, said country's "most successful exercise for the purification of electoral rolls began in Bihar itself."

"The voter turnout in Bihar's peaceful 2025 Assembly elections was not only the highest in the state since Independence, but was also higher than the turnout in the general elections of the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain and Japan. Once again, I salute the voters of Bihar and Vaishali, the motherland of democracy," he said.

CEC Kumar is set to launch a 'Gen Z' voter awareness campaign from Bihar to familiarise the first-time voters and the youngsters with the democratic process, the importance of voting, and the nuances of the electoral system. He is scheduled to visit Vaishali, Madhubani, and Sitamarhi today.

On Monday, he will interact with 500 BLOs at the Sushma Swaraj Auditorium of Nalanda University. At the meeting with BLOs, the EC delegation will seek feedback on their experiences during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state, challenges they faced on the ground, and measures to make the electoral process more effective and accessible.

After this, CEC will launch a new phase of Electoral Literacy Club 2.0 at a one-day conference on 'Election Literacy Club 2.0' (ELC 2.0) and 'ECINET' at Gyan Bhawan in Patna. Students from more than 400 schools and colleges, teachers, Vice Chancellors, and principals or heads of colleges and schools in Bihar will participate at the conference. Discussions would be primarily held on raising electoral awareness.