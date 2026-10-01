ETV Bharat / state

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Must Resign, Says Dipke; Warns Of Country-Wide Protests

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday sought the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, and warned of launching protests across the country, followed by a stir at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end if the demand is not met.

In an interaction at the Mumbai Press Club here, Dipke said the CJP will hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar area of the city on October 2 to press for the CEC's resignation. "CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign and a criminal case should be registered against him," he said. He said protests will continue until Kumar steps down as the chief of the poll authority.

"Protests will be held in Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. If he does not resign, then a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end," he said. Dipke also demanded that the appointment to the post of CEC should be made in a transparent manner and that there should be involvement of civil society.

He called for freezing of the 2025 voter list, saying it should not be "tampered with further".