CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Jharkhand Ahead Of SIR, Offers Puja At Basukinath Dham, To Interact With BLOs

Basukinath Dham is also known as Faujdari Baba. After offering puja at Baba Baidyanath Temple, he prayed at the shrine of Faujdari Baba, which is considered essential for the completion of the pilgrimage.

Dumka/Ranchi: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Jharkhand, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is on a two-day visit to Deoghar and Dumka in Santhal Pargana. He offered puja at Basukinath Dham on Monday and is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Block Level Officers (BLO) later in the day.

Kumar said he prayed to Lord Shiva for the country's peace, prosperity and progress. After this, he will go to Tapovan Hills in Deoghar, where he will interact with the BLOs. During the meeting, the CEC will review the electoral infrastructure in the state at Mohanand Plus-2 High School along with holding a detailed discussion on SIR. He will depart from Deoghar Airport for New Delhi later in the afternoon.

Security arrangements were in place at the Basukinath Dham for the CEC's visit. Upon reaching the temple premises, he was welcomed by Dumka's Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Abhijit Sinha, the Superintendent of Police, and other officials. Also, he was given a Guard of Honour by the Dumka district administration.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar was felicitated by Deoghar administration (ETV Bharat)

Kumar arrived at Deoghar Airport on Sunday afternoon and after a formal welcome, went directly to the world-famous Baba Baidyanath Dham, where he offered puja with his family. He also inspected the Naulakha Temple and AIIMS Deoghar, where he emphasised the need to strengthen voter facilities and infrastructure.