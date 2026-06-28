ETV Bharat / state

CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Kashmir To Review Grassroots Electoral Initiatives

Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Srinagar on Sunday for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review electoral initiatives being carried out at the grassroots level.

The CEC will interact with voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election officials while reviewing grassroots electoral initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic participation.

During the visit, the CEC will also undertake various programmes aimed at engaging with the voters, improving field-level preparedness and enhancing engagement with electoral stakeholders across the Union Territory.

At Sheikh ul Alam International Airport, the CEC was received by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Athar Amir, and other senior officers from the administration and Election Department.