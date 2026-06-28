CEC Gyanesh Kumar Arrives In Kashmir To Review Grassroots Electoral Initiatives
CEC Gyanesh Kumar to interact with voters, Booth Level Officers and electoral stakeholders to review grassroots initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Srinagar on Sunday for a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review electoral initiatives being carried out at the grassroots level.
The CEC will interact with voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and election officials while reviewing grassroots electoral initiatives aimed at strengthening democratic participation.
During the visit, the CEC will also undertake various programmes aimed at engaging with the voters, improving field-level preparedness and enhancing engagement with electoral stakeholders across the Union Territory.
At Sheikh ul Alam International Airport, the CEC was received by Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Athar Amir, and other senior officers from the administration and Election Department.
Speaking to media persons at the airport, the CEC said the visit would focus on direct interaction with voters and grassroots election functionaries across the Valley.
“I will be interacting with the voters across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly with the Booth Level Officers of Budgam district who serve as the cornerstone of the Election Commission,” he said.
The CEC will hold an interaction with the voters, BLOs, and other stakeholders of Budgam district on Monday morning. The visit is part of the Election Commission's continued efforts to strengthen its engagement with the voters and "electoral stakeholders, enhance field-level preparedness, and promote democratic participation and awareness."
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