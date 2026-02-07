ETV Bharat / state

CDSCO Links Fake Rabies Vaccine Abhayrab To Patna, Conducts Raid On The Suspects

Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) manufactures Abhayrab, which is one of the most widely used human anti-rabies vaccines in India, and has around 40 per cent market share. ( Representational Image/Getty Images )

Patna: Amid brewing controversy on counterfeit rabies vaccine ‘Abhayrab’ circulating in India and the recent advisories by Australia, the United Kingdom and the USA about it, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has linked it to a Patna-based medical drugs supplier.

A CDSCO team from Bengaluru raided a firm, SS Drugs, located at the wholesale medicine market at the Govind Mitra Road in the state capital, and picked up its owner, Shanu Kumar. He was produced in the local court to seek his transit remand. However, the court did not allow it in the absence of an FIR in Bangalore.

The entire operation was conducted secretly, and only the Pirbahore police station, under whose jurisdiction the wholesale drug market falls, was informed about it.

“A team of CDSCO officials had come from Bangalore earlier this week and detained a medicine dealer from the wholesale market. He was later produced in a local court. We do not know what happened later on, but the issue was related to a fake rabies vaccine,” Pirbahore station house officer (SHO) Mohammad Sajjad Gaddi told ETV Bharat.

The CDSCO team has allegedly recovered WhatsApp chat details from the mobile of Shanu with regard to the supply of Abhayrab vials to a Bengaluru-based firm, from where it was circulated in different parts of the country. The agency is also probing whether it was exported to other countries and to which ones.

“We have been investigating the matter of counterfeit or tampered rabies vaccine, following various alerts about it. We found the supply linked to a Patna-based firm, and our team had visited the city,” a senior CDSCO official told ETV Bharat.

“We have zeroed in on the suspect and will pursue the matter further after registering an FIR against him in Bengaluru. WhatsApp chat recovered from his mobile phone shows business and financial transactions with the Bengaluru-based firm, which is already on our radar. This is a serious matter, and we are not going to spare anybody connected with it,” the CDSCO official added.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government’s drug control officers, who come under the health department, are also on alert after getting information about the central agency’s action. They are seeking additional information and evidence and mulling the possibilities of a crackdown on spurious drugs.

“Our drug inspectors are in touch with the concerned central agencies and other legal authorities. If they act against the suspect over the issue, we will also take appropriate action against him,” a senior health department officer said.

Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey told reporters that strict action must be taken against fake medicines and their sources.

“The law will take its own course. Protecting the health and well-being of people is our priority,” Mangal added.

The Abhayrab Controversy

Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) manufactures Abhayrab, which is one of the most widely used human anti-rabies vaccines in India, and has around 40 per cent market share.

An alarm over Abhayrab was first sounded when its vials bearing the batch number KA24014 – having the manufacturing time printed as March 2024 and expiry as February 2027 – started circulating at drugstores across various cities in the country.

They looked authentic, but the packaging was tampered with, perhaps to divert the government-supplied vaccine into the private market, leading to concerns that the repackaging could have broken the strict cold chain storage protocol of 2 degrees Celsius to 8 degrees Celsius, and could have affected its efficacy.

Meanwhile, the IIL detected the irregularity in January 2025 and alerted the central and state drug regulators. Raids were conducted to remove the suspect batch of vaccine from the market.

The concern was about the vaccine itself, but about the counterfeit doses and the people who might have received them unknowingly, though IIL has asserted that the batch KA24014 had been removed from the shelves.