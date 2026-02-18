CDS General Anil Chauhan's Mother-in-Law Passes Away
Chief of Defence Staff General reached Kotdwar on Wednesday morning after his mother-in-law, Yashoda Devi Negi, passed away on Tuesday night.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan’s mother-in-law, Yashoda Devi Negi, passed away on Tuesday night. Upon receiving the news, General Chauhan arrived in Kotdwar from Delhi on Wednesday morning.
After reaching Kotdwar, he visited his in-laws’ residence in Lalpur, where he paid his last respects to the deceased. Her last rites were performed at Mukti Dham. After the cremation, the CDS proceeded to the Army camp in Kotdwar. According to sources, he is expected to participate in military-related engagements there before returning to Delhi later in the evening.
Special security arrangements were made in the area in view of his visit, highlighting the significance of his presence in Kotdwar. General Chauhan is originally from Uttarakhand. His native village is Gawana in Rampur Gram Panchayat of Pauri Garhwal district.
About CDS General Anil Chauhan
Gen Chauhan assumed office as Chief of Defence Staff in September 2022. A former Army Commander, he has had a career spanning over four decades in the Indian Army.
Commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles in 1981, he has held several key operational and staff assignments, including serving as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command before retiring in 2021.
After a brief retirement, he was appointed as the country’s second CDS, succeeding the late Bipin Rawat. In this role, he is responsible for promoting jointness among the Army, Navy and Air Force, and for overseeing the Department of Military Affairs under the Ministry of Defence.
His mandate includes strengthening coordination between the services and enhancing India’s overall defence preparedness.
