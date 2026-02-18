ETV Bharat / state

CDS General Anil Chauhan's Mother-in-Law Passes Away

Pauri Garhwal: India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan’s mother-in-law, Yashoda Devi Negi, passed away on Tuesday night. Upon receiving the news, General Chauhan arrived in Kotdwar from Delhi on Wednesday morning.

After reaching Kotdwar, he visited his in-laws’ residence in Lalpur, where he paid his last respects to the deceased. Her last rites were performed at Mukti Dham. After the cremation, the CDS proceeded to the Army camp in Kotdwar. According to sources, he is expected to participate in military-related engagements there before returning to Delhi later in the evening.

Special security arrangements were made in the area in view of his visit, highlighting the significance of his presence in Kotdwar. General Chauhan is originally from Uttarakhand. His native village is Gawana in Rampur Gram Panchayat of Pauri Garhwal district.