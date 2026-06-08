CCTV Surveillance Makes Villagers Give Up Violence, Co-Exist Peacefully In Maharashtra's Beed
Khilvat Limgaon was once notorious for violence but its sarpanch installed CCTVs around the village ushering in peace among the residents.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Beed: Once notorious for violence, Khilvat Limgaon village in Maharashtra's Beed district, has now embraced peace and development.
The residents of the village used to settle disputes with fights which often brought the police to their doorsteps. But it is now a thing of the past. The change in the village was ushered in by sarpanch Ganesh Ambure who installed CCTV cameras in the village as part of the district administration's initiative to churn out smart villages in the regions. However, just installing CCTV cameras often does not change people's behaviour.
What's interesting and probably unique in Khalvat Limgaon is that its residents keep a constant watch on each others' activities on their mobile phones. Ambure said he had made it a point to inform the villagers that the CCTVs can capture all their movements.
For a visitor, a villager engaged on his/her mobile phone in front of an old house may seem like they are engaged in a game of watching a video. However, a close look would reveal that the villagers are checking CCTV feeds and keeping a close watch on each other and also on outsiders.
Khalvat Limgaon had earned a bad reputation for quarrels and the nuisance caused by youth addicted to alcohol. This is when Ambure decided to change things for better. On his initiative, CCTVs were installed at key intersections of the village along with roads and public spaces. The change was visible within a few days as those who picked up quarrels at the slightest instance became cautious.
What's remarkable is that not a single instance of violence has been reported from the village in the last three months, said police. "Previously, women would often engage in heated arguments over garbage disposal. Now, aware that they are on camera, they dispose of waste only in the designated bins. Such escalated conflicts among women have completely ceased," said police inspector Gajanan Kshirsagar.
He said Khilvat Limgaon, which used to under the police's radar, now has earned the distinction of being the first village in Beed to be covered under CCTV surveillance. The board, "This village is under CCTV surveillance", says it all.
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