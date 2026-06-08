ETV Bharat / state

CCTV Surveillance Makes Villagers Give Up Violence, Co-Exist Peacefully In Maharashtra's Beed

Beed: Once notorious for violence, Khilvat Limgaon village in Maharashtra's Beed district, has now embraced peace and development.

The residents of the village used to settle disputes with fights which often brought the police to their doorsteps. But it is now a thing of the past. The change in the village was ushered in by sarpanch Ganesh Ambure who installed CCTV cameras in the village as part of the district administration's initiative to churn out smart villages in the regions. However, just installing CCTV cameras often does not change people's behaviour.

What's interesting and probably unique in Khalvat Limgaon is that its residents keep a constant watch on each others' activities on their mobile phones. Ambure said he had made it a point to inform the villagers that the CCTVs can capture all their movements.

For a visitor, a villager engaged on his/her mobile phone in front of an old house may seem like they are engaged in a game of watching a video. However, a close look would reveal that the villagers are checking CCTV feeds and keeping a close watch on each other and also on outsiders.