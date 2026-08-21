ETV Bharat / state

CCTV Footage Of Lucknow Double Murder-Suicide Goes Viral; Husband Likely Triggered By Divorce Proceedings

Lucknow: CCTV footage has gone viral regarding the murder of Divya Mishra, a relationship manager at the ICICI Bank in the Gomti Nagar area. The footage, captured by a camera installed inside the bank, shows the accused, Manas Vajpayee, first conversing with Divya Mishra before striking her with the butt of a pistol and shooting her dead.

A wave of shock swept through Lucknow following the deaths of three people within the span of an hour. Senior district officials rushed to the scene. The case involves high-profile individuals; Divya Mishra's sister Pragya is a famous YouTuber. In his final message, Manas Vajpayee named Pragya Mishra and her husband, Bharat Yadav.

The CCTV footage of the murder reveals that Manas arrived outside the bank in an auto-rickshaw and called Divya out. A scuffle ensued when she stepped outside, after which he shot her.

When bank employees rushed out upon hearing the gunshot, he brandished his pistol at them, forcing them to retreat. He then shot to kill Divya and fled in the same auto-rickshaw.