CCTV Footage Of Lucknow Double Murder-Suicide Goes Viral; Husband Likely Triggered By Divorce Proceedings
Wife Divya Mishra had filed for divorce, seeking Rs 1 crore compensation, over dispute regarding husband Manas's sister Tulika, who suffered from mental illness.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Lucknow: CCTV footage has gone viral regarding the murder of Divya Mishra, a relationship manager at the ICICI Bank in the Gomti Nagar area. The footage, captured by a camera installed inside the bank, shows the accused, Manas Vajpayee, first conversing with Divya Mishra before striking her with the butt of a pistol and shooting her dead.
A wave of shock swept through Lucknow following the deaths of three people within the span of an hour. Senior district officials rushed to the scene. The case involves high-profile individuals; Divya Mishra's sister Pragya is a famous YouTuber. In his final message, Manas Vajpayee named Pragya Mishra and her husband, Bharat Yadav.
The CCTV footage of the murder reveals that Manas arrived outside the bank in an auto-rickshaw and called Divya out. A scuffle ensued when she stepped outside, after which he shot her.
When bank employees rushed out upon hearing the gunshot, he brandished his pistol at them, forcing them to retreat. He then shot to kill Divya and fled in the same auto-rickshaw.
It later transpired that he had gone to his home, which is about 1.5 km away, and killed his sister, Tulika, before shooting himself.
Investigations have so far revealed that a dispute between Manas and Divya regarding his sister Tulika — who suffered from mental illness — had escalated. Their parents had already passed away, and Manas was responsible for his sister's care. Divya Mishra did not wish to live with his sister, a conflict that eventually led to divorce proceedings.
Divya had filed three applications in court, seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore. A court hearing had taken place just two days before, leaving Manas distressed and enraged. This turmoil drove him to commit the heinous act. He killed his sister, Tulika, out of concern over who would care for her given her illness. Prior to the incident, Manas had posted a message on his WhatsApp status.
He wrote that he was fed up with his wife, Divya, accusing her of cheating on him and stating his intention to kill her. He further wrote that he would subsequently kill his sister and commit suicide.
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