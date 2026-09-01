ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Nurse Rape-Murder Case: Accused Arrested After CCTV Footage Leads Police To Him

Hyderabad: Police have arrested the 34-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse at Tukkuguda in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. The accused, identified as Mohammed Sana Ulla, was arrested by Pahadishareef police after CCTV footage and other evidence helped investigators establish his alleged involvement in the crime.

Police said Sana Ulla, a bike mechanic from Bihar, was living in a room near the residential complex where the victim stayed. The nurse, originally from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had completed a nursing course and was working at a private hospital in Tukkuguda. She had been staying in a room with a friend, but was alone at the time of the incident as her friend was out of town.

According to police, Sana Ulla lived in a nearby room and had allegedly been keeping an eye on the woman. In the early hours of Saturday, he allegedly entered her room through a window.

The nurse woke up after hearing a noise and tried to raise an alarm. Police said she resisted the accused and bit his finger. She also scratched his chest with her fingernails. Enraged by this, the accused strangled the woman until she became unconscious.

The accused then sexually assaulted her. After confirming that she had died, he allegedly left the room through the same window and returned to his room. After carrying out the crime, the accused attempted to flee to Bihar but later returned to his room and acted as though he knew nothing about the crime.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area and found that a man had moved in and out of a mechanic shop three times after midnight on the night of the incident. Based on his movements and gait, police detained Sana Ulla along with four others for questioning.