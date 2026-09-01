Hyderabad Nurse Rape-Murder Case: Accused Arrested After CCTV Footage Leads Police To Him
Hyderabad police arrested a 34-year-old bike mechanic for allegedly raping and murdering a 21-year-old nurse in Tukkuguda.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Police have arrested the 34-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse at Tukkuguda in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. The accused, identified as Mohammed Sana Ulla, was arrested by Pahadishareef police after CCTV footage and other evidence helped investigators establish his alleged involvement in the crime.
Police said Sana Ulla, a bike mechanic from Bihar, was living in a room near the residential complex where the victim stayed. The nurse, originally from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had completed a nursing course and was working at a private hospital in Tukkuguda. She had been staying in a room with a friend, but was alone at the time of the incident as her friend was out of town.
According to police, Sana Ulla lived in a nearby room and had allegedly been keeping an eye on the woman. In the early hours of Saturday, he allegedly entered her room through a window.
The nurse woke up after hearing a noise and tried to raise an alarm. Police said she resisted the accused and bit his finger. She also scratched his chest with her fingernails. Enraged by this, the accused strangled the woman until she became unconscious.
The accused then sexually assaulted her. After confirming that she had died, he allegedly left the room through the same window and returned to his room. After carrying out the crime, the accused attempted to flee to Bihar but later returned to his room and acted as though he knew nothing about the crime.
Police examined CCTV footage from the area and found that a man had moved in and out of a mechanic shop three times after midnight on the night of the incident. Based on his movements and gait, police detained Sana Ulla along with four others for questioning.
Sana Ulla initially denied any involvement and allegedly accompanied the police to the crime scene while pretending to be unaware of what had happened. However, officials confronted him with evidence recovered during the investigation, including pornographic videos and photographs of women from the locality found on his mobile phone. Police said he subsequently confessed to the crime.
Police have registered cases against the accused under relevant sections relating to rape and murder, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Police said a fellow nurse living in an adjacent room had noticed that the victim was alone. The colleague had spent time with her until around 10 PM on Friday and later invited her to stay in her room. The victim declined and returned to her own room.
The victim later spoke to friends and her aunt over the phone until around 11 PM before going to sleep. Police suspect that Sana Ulla took advantage of the fact that the victim was alone and allegedly entered her room through the window.
Senior police officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) B. Rajesh, Task Force Additional DCP K. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Srikanth Goud and Inspectors Lakshminarayana Reddy and Krishna Mohan, briefed the media about the investigation at the Shamshabad DCP office. Police said further investigation is underway and additional details will emerge as the investigation progresses.
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