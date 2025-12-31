CCTV Footage Emerges Of Knife Attack On North Indian Workers In Coimbatore, Accused Still Untraced
Despite obtaining CCTV footage, the Karumathampatti police are reportedly still trying to identify the attackers.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 10:52 PM IST
Coimbatore: After the brutal attack on a migrant worker from Odisha in Tamil Nadu, another incident came to light on Wednesday. Two weeks ago, two North Indian workers were allegedly stabbed and attacked in Coimbatore. More than two weeks after the incident, CCTV footage has been released, causing widespread shock and concern.
Rakesh and Govind, both from Uttar Pradesh, work as carpenters and reside at a private company near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district.
On December 15, they went to a tea shop in the Karumathampatti area, where they were questioned by two young men, who spoke to them in Tamil, a language that they didn't understand.
They reportedly then pointed to a nearby building and indicated through gestures that they worked there. At this point, the two men verbally abused and severely attacked the two North Indian workers, stabbing them with a knife.
Following this, the tea shop workers and the public intervened, rescuing the two. The attackers then threatened the workers and fled. Following this, the two injured were admitted to a private hospital.
On Wednesday, the CCTV footage of this attack was released, causing widespread shock. Based on the complaint filed by the attacked North Indian workers, the Karumathampatti police have registered a case and are investigating the attackers. However, even after more than two weeks since the incident and despite obtaining CCTV footage, the Karumathampatti police are still reportedly struggling to identify the perpetrators.
Regarding this, the Karumathampatti police said, "A special team has been formed under the leadership of a sub-inspector to investigate the incident. It has been revealed that one of the youths involved in the incident is a former student of a private college in the same area. Based on this, we are engaged in the search for them."