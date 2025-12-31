ETV Bharat / state

CCTV Footage Emerges Of Knife Attack On North Indian Workers In Coimbatore, Accused Still Untraced

Coimbatore: After the brutal attack on a migrant worker from Odisha in Tamil Nadu, another incident came to light on Wednesday. Two weeks ago, two North Indian workers were allegedly stabbed and attacked in Coimbatore. More than two weeks after the incident, CCTV footage has been released, causing widespread shock and concern.

Rakesh and Govind, both from Uttar Pradesh, work as carpenters and reside at a private company near Karumathampatti in Coimbatore district.

On December 15, they went to a tea shop in the Karumathampatti area, where they were questioned by two young men, who spoke to them in Tamil, a language that they didn't understand.

They reportedly then pointed to a nearby building and indicated through gestures that they worked there. At this point, the two men verbally abused and severely attacked the two North Indian workers, stabbing them with a knife.