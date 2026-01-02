ETV Bharat / state

PhD Student From UP's Meerut Develops 'Chemo Sensor' To Detect Adulteration In Beverages

Meerut: Preeti Chaudhary, a PhD student of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, has developed a unique prototype of 'chemo sensor' which can detect adulteration of harmful metals like lead in beverages.

Prof Sanjeev Sharma of the University's Department of Physics, stated Preeti had been working on the project for the last three years. "The research has been featured in an international journal," he said.

Preeti developed the 'chemo sensor' after receiving a fellowship under the Women Scientist Scheme-A (WOS-A) run by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology.

Prof Sharma said, the 'chemo sensor' has been tested in a laboratory and now efforts are on to test it in real-life conditions. He said Preeti is the first student not only from Chaudhary Charan Singh University but from western Uttar Pradesh to receive the prestigious fellowship.