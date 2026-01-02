PhD Student From UP's Meerut Develops 'Chemo Sensor' To Detect Adulteration In Beverages
Preeti Sharma had been working on the project for the last three years after she was awarded a fellowship under Women Scientist Scheme-A.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Meerut: Preeti Chaudhary, a PhD student of Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, has developed a unique prototype of 'chemo sensor' which can detect adulteration of harmful metals like lead in beverages.
Prof Sanjeev Sharma of the University's Department of Physics, stated Preeti had been working on the project for the last three years. "The research has been featured in an international journal," he said.
Preeti developed the 'chemo sensor' after receiving a fellowship under the Women Scientist Scheme-A (WOS-A) run by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology.
Prof Sharma said, the 'chemo sensor' has been tested in a laboratory and now efforts are on to test it in real-life conditions. He said Preeti is the first student not only from Chaudhary Charan Singh University but from western Uttar Pradesh to receive the prestigious fellowship.
Prof Sharma explained just as sugar in human beings is tested using a blood sample as small as a drop, lead can be detected in any food using even smaller samples. "Nowadays, food contains a lot of heavy metals and pesticides which can even cause heart attacks. The 'chemo sensor' will be of significant help in preventing and detecting such problems," he said.
Preeti said she was assigned the special research project after she was awarded the fellowship from the government.
She said, out of over 1,000 students from across the country, 52 were selected initially for the fellowship in 2023. "Of the 52 selected candidates at the national level, I was among the 27 who were subsequently interviewed. Only three were selected for the fellowship in the PhD category while the remaining candidates were awarded post-doctoral fellowships," she said.
Preeti said her research project is titled “Synthesis and characterization of ZnO:Au nanocomposite prepared by sol-gel method and chemo-sensor application”. She was granted a sum of Rs 14.40 lakh for completing the project in three years. Apart from this, Preeti was given House Rent Allowance and Rs 6 lakh for materials. "There is a high risk of food getting contaminated due to pollution in industrial areas. The 'chemo sensor' will recognize the right quality food in any situation," she said.
Also Read
Meet Odisha's First PVTG Woman Jaiminee From Remote Nuapada Village Who Completed A PhD