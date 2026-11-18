ETV Bharat / state

CCMB Researchers Identify Compounds That Could Help Control Deadly Fungal Infections

Hyderabad: Scientists at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have discovered a new therapeutic strategy that could help combat life-threatening fungal infections by targeting the processes that drive disease spread.

Led by Dr Sriram Varahan, the research team identified novel compounds that regulate factors that contribute to the spread of fungal infections. The study focused on Candida albicans , a fungus naturally found on human skin. However, when it enters the bloodstream or internal organs, it can cause severe and potentially life-threatening infections.

The fungus spreads within the body by transforming from a round, yeast-like form into long, filamentous structures called hyphae. The researchers found that glycolysis plays a crucial role in this transformation. Their findings revealed that inhibiting this metabolic process can prevent Candida albicans from developing these filamentous structures.

The researchers suggest that the identified compounds could act as 'anti-infective' agents by controlling the fungus's disease-causing characteristics without necessarily destroying the organism entirely.

Through laboratory experiments involving mice, the team further examined whether preventing this fungal transformation could also influence other characteristics associated with the infection.