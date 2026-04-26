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CCMB Calls For Coordinated Efforts To Make India Malaria-Free By 2030

Hyderabad: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has called for coordinated efforts by the government, industry and scientific community to make India malaria-free by 2030. The appeal was made during a conference held at the Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CCMB Director Dr Vinay Kumar Nandikuri said that the institute is at the forefront in increasing scientific understanding of malaria. He said that India's removal from the 'High Burden to High Impact (HBHI)' list announced by the World Health Organisation is a great success.

N. Madhusudan Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIC-CCMB, said that although malaria cases have declined significantly due to sustained government programmes since the 1950s, there is a need for continued vigilance to prevent a resurgence.

Acharya Raghupathi Anchala, Dean of the Institute of Public Health Sciences, said that climate change is creating favourable conditions for the spread of malaria. With the increase in temperatures, the reproduction of mosquitoes is accelerating. He said that the disease is now spreading even to areas where malaria was not present in the past.

Puran Singh, Chief Scientist of CCMB, said that when a mosquito bites, it releases sporozoites into the blood. They reach the liver directly and multiply in thousands and turn into merozoites. No symptoms are seen at this stage. “When the parasites released from the liver enter the red blood cells and grow, malaria symptoms appear,” Singh added.