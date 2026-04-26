CCMB Calls For Coordinated Efforts To Make India Malaria-Free By 2030
CCMB has urged coordinated action by the government, industry and scientists to eliminate malaria in India by 2030.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has called for coordinated efforts by the government, industry and scientific community to make India malaria-free by 2030. The appeal was made during a conference held at the Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, on the occasion of World Malaria Day on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, CCMB Director Dr Vinay Kumar Nandikuri said that the institute is at the forefront in increasing scientific understanding of malaria. He said that India's removal from the 'High Burden to High Impact (HBHI)' list announced by the World Health Organisation is a great success.
N. Madhusudan Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AIC-CCMB, said that although malaria cases have declined significantly due to sustained government programmes since the 1950s, there is a need for continued vigilance to prevent a resurgence.
Acharya Raghupathi Anchala, Dean of the Institute of Public Health Sciences, said that climate change is creating favourable conditions for the spread of malaria. With the increase in temperatures, the reproduction of mosquitoes is accelerating. He said that the disease is now spreading even to areas where malaria was not present in the past.
Puran Singh, Chief Scientist of CCMB, said that when a mosquito bites, it releases sporozoites into the blood. They reach the liver directly and multiply in thousands and turn into merozoites. No symptoms are seen at this stage. “When the parasites released from the liver enter the red blood cells and grow, malaria symptoms appear,” Singh added.
S.K. Dash, Founder of Consitel Life Sciences, said that Opunika, a herbal medicine based on extracts collected from plants in the Himalayas, effectively blocks the malaria parasite in both the blood and liver. He said that in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Goa Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, they are developing a technology to kill the parasite in the liver.
Compared to viruses and bacteria, malaria parasites are complex, and making antibodies to block them is a big challenge for scientists, said Dr Badri Narayan Patnaik, Medical Director, Bharat Biotech. He said that two main vaccines are currently available, one of which is being produced by Bharat Biotech. He said that mRNA vaccines are easy to make but difficult to store.
Nandikuri stressed that malaria eradication requires collective participation and reaching vulnerable populations with medical support. "Everyone needs to be a partner in the eradication of malaria. In the fight against malaria, there is a need to provide medical assistance to the last person, to those who are vulnerable. It is possible that a vaccine for malaria will be available soon,” he added.
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