ETV Bharat / state

CBSE Schools In Tamil Nadu Navigate New Three-Language Mandate

Chennai: The CBSE has issued new guidelines for the academic year 2026-27, stating that students will need to be taught three languages – one foreign language (English) and two Indian languages.

The announcement of these guidelines has sparked considerable debate within the educational community in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, since a two-language policy is already in place there. As schools adapt to the new curriculum guidelines, the issues surrounding their implementation, especially in terms of how they will affect optional courses such as French, are being addressed.

At present, 1,544 CBSE schools are operational in Tamil Nadu, and 171 are functioning in Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, under the State Board curriculum—followed in government, government-aided, and private schools—students study two languages: Tamil and English, adhering to a two-language policy.

In Puducherry, students previously appeared for examinations under the Tamil Nadu government's State Board curriculum. However, starting from the 2024–25 academic year, the CBSE curriculum has been introduced for grades 1 through 12 in the Union Territory. Despite the implementation of the CBSE curriculum in Puducherry, Tamil remains a compulsory subject.

Against this backdrop, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced changes to its curriculum effective from the 2026–27 academic year and has dispatched letters to the principals of all recognised schools across the country. The letters emphasise that students are required to study three languages: English (R1) and any two Indian languages ​​(R2, R3).

The CBSE has further directed schools to select and specify their choice for the third language in accordance with the CBSE curriculum framework for the 2026–27 academic year. Commenting on this matter, educationist Satish stated, "Before the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in CBSE schools, English and one other language were taught up to Grade 5. From Grade 6 through Grade 8, English was taught alongside two additional languages. Under that system, there was a mandatory stipulation that Hindi had to be included as either the second or the third language.

Students in Grades 9 and 10 were required to study English and one additional language subject. It was stipulated that this single additional language could be any language of their choice—such as Hindi, German, or Malayalam.

Following the introduction of the NEP 2020, English was categorised as a foreign language. The policy mandates that students must study two Indian languages. Specifically regarding these two languages in the context of Tamil Nadu—it is stipulated that one must be Tamil, while the other can be any other Indian language, such as Malayalam, Kannada, or Telugu.

In Puducherry, all schools operate under the CBSE curriculum. English is a standard subject in these schools, and Tamil is also mandatorily included. However, it is not feasible to provide instruction in a specific language chosen individually by every single student. Consequently, they have reverted to the previous system—which existed before the NEP 2020—offering Tamil, English, and Hindi.