CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notice To Neerja Modi School Following Death Of 9-Year-Old Girl

The inspection committee has asked for a response to the notice from the school management within 30 days.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 3:54 PM IST

New Delhi: The Inspection Committee of the Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the management of the Neerja Modi School in Rajasthan's Jaipur, following the tragic death of a nine-year-old girl who jumped from the fourth-floor parapet of the school on November 1. Before submitting the report, the committee considered testimonies from parents, school administration, and others.

The inspection committee conducted inspections on November 3 and went to the girl's house on November 11. Their findings revealed serious violations of safety standards, monitoring systems, child protection protocols, and CBSE affiliation bylaws from 2018. In its report, the committee said that the deceased's fatal jump from the fourth floor occurred in an environment of "unbearable trauma and mental harassment".

The committee, in its report, concluded that the child's behaviour was normal on the day of the incident, when she arrived at school in the morning. The CCTV footage captured her engaging in positive conversations, dancing, and eating chocolates and gogappa before 11 AM. However, she later appeared disturbed.

The report said, "something unusual happened as she appeared extremely disturbed. A digital slate on which a group of boys reportedly wrote or drew something that embarrassed and distressed her appears to have been at the centre of the disturbance." The committee also acknowledged that the deceased faced a pattern of bullying, with her parents raising multiple complaints over several months.

"The class teacher and the school management were well aware of the harassment and the trauma being faced by the deceased child. The conversations and communications made by the parents to the class teacher and the school management went unheard. School didn't take any action and did not have any compliance and provisions for a grievance redressal mechanism in such circumstances. The deceased child and the other students were never presented before the counsellor," the committee said.

The committee has directed the manager of the school to submit a response to the notice along with the supporting documents within 30 days, and said that further action may be initiated by the Board as per the rules.

