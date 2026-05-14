ETV Bharat / state

CBSE Class XII Results: With 99.8% Scores, Mahi Kumari Makes Bihar Proud

Gaya: By securing a place among the country's top scorers in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam in the Commerce stream, Mahi Kumari of Gaya has made Bihar proud. Her dedication and discipline paid off as she scored 99.8 per cent marks. She achieved a score of 499 out of total 500 marks.

Her parents' happiness knew no bounds when they came to know about their daughter's impressive feat. Eyes of her father, Manoj Kumar, welled up with tears of joy upon hearing the news of his daughter scoring nearly cent per cent marks.

"I am overjoyed. I cannot put it into words," said Kumar, who runs a small garment shop at Gaya. Echoing Kumar, Mahi's mother, Mukta Shah, said, "I am proud of my daughter's academic achievement."

She added that they never had to tell her to study, and Mahi, on her own, devoted 8 to 10 hours a day to her studies. "We supported our daughter in every possible way. She would even sit at the shop sometimes and attend to customers. Whenever her father was away, she would take charge of the shop. Today, seeing my daughter's hard work bearing fruit, I feel immense pride," her mother added.