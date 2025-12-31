ETV Bharat / state

CBSE Cancels Affiliation Of Jaipur School Over Girl's Suicide, Cites Gross Violation Of Norms

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday cancelled affiliation of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur citing "gross violation" of student safety norms after a 9-year-old girl died allegedly by jumping off the school building last month, officials said on Tuesday. The board said the school is liable for "severest" of penalty and that the students cannot be allowed to continue studying in such an unsafe environment.

The girl, studying in class 4, allegedly took her own life by jumping from the fourth floor of the school on November 1. An inquiry panel formed by the CBSE to probe into the death of the student had pointed out several lapses on the part of the school, noting the relentless bullying faced by the girl, and mentioned that her parents had first raised the issue with teachers in July 2024.

The panel observed that the class teacher failed to act on the girl's distress, even when the child approached the teacher five times in the final 45 minutes of her life.

"In view of the probe report, available records and school's response, it is clear that the school has grossly violated the mandatory provisions of the Affiliation Bye-Laws. Considering the facts brought out in entirety, it is manifestly obvious that there has been a complete failure of counselling mechanism and redressal system to address such issues in the school," a senior CBSE official said.

"Such negligent actions and violations are unacceptable for an affiliated school, as they constitute serious breaches directly impacting student safety. A school is expected to be a safe haven for students, with society placing high expectations on the institution for the academic and overall development of its students. These violations strike at the very foundation of the affiliation and warrant strict and immediate action," the official added.

The board has ordered that the affiliation granted to the school up to Senior Secondary School Examination level be withdrawn with immediate effect.

"Student in classes 10 and 12 are permitted to appear from the same school for session 2025-26. However, the students who are presently in class 9 and 11 shall be shifted to nearby school by Regional Officer for session 2026-27. The school shall not take any new admissions or promote the students of lower classes in 9 and 11 by natural progression," the official said.