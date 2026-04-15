ETV Bharat / state

CBSE 10th Result 2026 | Harsha From Uttarakhand Scores 100% Marks

Rudrapur: The CBSE Board has today released the results for the Class 10 board examinations. In these results, Harsha, a student from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, has set a new record by securing a perfect score of 500 out of 500 marks.

Harsha is a student from Delhi Public School and her success has brought pride not only to her school but to the entire state. Her success is celebrated by her school and her kin.

Following Harsha's historic success, a celebratory atmosphere was witnessed at the school. Praising Harsha, the school's Chairman, Surjit Singh, stated that this accomplishment is a matter of pride not just for the school, but for entire Uttarakhand.

He remarked that Harsha's hard work, dedication, and discipline have proven that if students set their minds to it, no goal is impossible to achieve.

He said despite facing difficult circumstances, Harsha worked tirelessly and remained fully focused on her studies. He also said that Harsha's success serves as a powerful response to those who have, at times, criticised the school.