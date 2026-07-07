ETV Bharat / state

CBRI Roorkee Takes Charge Of Conserving Tungnath Temple, The Highest Shiva Temple In The World

Roorkee: The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier national research institute, has taken charge of the conservation of the Tungnath Temple in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, which is recognised as the highest Shiva temple in the world.

Located in the lap of the Himalayas at an altitude of over 12,800 feet above sea level, the ancient heritage site — which dates back to around a thousand years — experts had begun noticing signs of structural tilting (by around 5-6°) caused by the passage of time, weather conditions, heavy snowfall, seismic activity, and natural factors.

After experts from CBRI Roorkee conducted a detailed technical survey, structural analysis, and scientific testing of the temple, it will now undergo restoration using modern scientific techniques to ensure that its structural integrity remains intact, allowing future generations to visit and experience this historic monument.

The Conservation Plan

A specialised conservation plan has been formulated, placing emphasis on enhancing the temple's structural strength without compromising its original architecture. A key feature of this drive is that the temple's original form, religious significance, and historical identity will remain unaltered. Engineers will stabilise the structure using state-of-the-art techniques, after conducting an in-depth analysis of the foundation, stone conditions, load balance, and tilt.

The entire process will involve digital monitoring, technical testing, and continuous expert supervision to ensure the conservation work is carried out safely and effectively.

Its scientific conservation is being hailed as a major milestone in the nation's heritage preservation journey. Experts say every phase of the conservation work will adhere to scientific studies and international standards. If successful, this project could serve as a highly useful model for the future conservation of other ancient temples and historical monuments across the country.

A five-member team of scientists from CBRI is executing the work. "We were approached regarding the temple in August 2025. Five of our scientists are working on the project. Dr Manojit Samanta is leading the team, accompanied by Dr Devdatta Ghosh, Dr Hina Gupta, Shashank, and Srinivas. We were informed that Tungnath temple has developed a tilt of 2.5 degrees.