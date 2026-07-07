CBRI Roorkee Takes Charge Of Conserving Tungnath Temple, The Highest Shiva Temple In The World
After an ASI report revealed the temple had developed a tilt, the Centre designated it as a 'Monument of National Importance' and initiated conservation efforts.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 1:59 PM IST
Roorkee: The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier national research institute, has taken charge of the conservation of the Tungnath Temple in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, which is recognised as the highest Shiva temple in the world.
Located in the lap of the Himalayas at an altitude of over 12,800 feet above sea level, the ancient heritage site — which dates back to around a thousand years — experts had begun noticing signs of structural tilting (by around 5-6°) caused by the passage of time, weather conditions, heavy snowfall, seismic activity, and natural factors.
After experts from CBRI Roorkee conducted a detailed technical survey, structural analysis, and scientific testing of the temple, it will now undergo restoration using modern scientific techniques to ensure that its structural integrity remains intact, allowing future generations to visit and experience this historic monument.
The Conservation Plan
A specialised conservation plan has been formulated, placing emphasis on enhancing the temple's structural strength without compromising its original architecture. A key feature of this drive is that the temple's original form, religious significance, and historical identity will remain unaltered. Engineers will stabilise the structure using state-of-the-art techniques, after conducting an in-depth analysis of the foundation, stone conditions, load balance, and tilt.
The entire process will involve digital monitoring, technical testing, and continuous expert supervision to ensure the conservation work is carried out safely and effectively.
Its scientific conservation is being hailed as a major milestone in the nation's heritage preservation journey. Experts say every phase of the conservation work will adhere to scientific studies and international standards. If successful, this project could serve as a highly useful model for the future conservation of other ancient temples and historical monuments across the country.
A five-member team of scientists from CBRI is executing the work. "We were approached regarding the temple in August 2025. Five of our scientists are working on the project. Dr Manojit Samanta is leading the team, accompanied by Dr Devdatta Ghosh, Dr Hina Gupta, Shashank, and Srinivas. We were informed that Tungnath temple has developed a tilt of 2.5 degrees.
Professor R Pradeep Kumar, Director, CBRI Roorkee, said, "The process involves dismantling the temple stone by stone to remove algae growth. During this stage, a coding system is being used to document the exact location from which each stone is removed. Subsequently, a ground stability analysis will be conducted to assess the stability of the stones. Finally, the stones will be reinstalled in their original positions, with every detail carefully considered."
Why Conservation Was Needed
Tungnath temple has long been a focal point for devotees and researchers worldwide, owing to its architecture, religious significance, and historical heritage. Experts at CBRI believe this is not merely the conservation of a single temple, but a mission to safeguard India's millennia-old cultural heritage and Sanatan faith.
A report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) revealed that the Tungnath temple has developed a tilt of around 5-6°, with smaller structures within the temple complex tilting by as much as 10°. To safeguard this historical and religious heritage, the ASI and the Central government initiated conservation efforts after designating it as a 'Monument of National Importance'.
About Tungnath Temple
Built in the Nagara style, the Tungnath temple is one of the 'Panch Kedar' (five shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva). Legend has it that the Pandavas built it to worship Lord Shiva here. It is also said that Ravana performed penance at this very spot to please Lord Shiva. Furthermore, after slaying Ravana, Lord Rama performed penance here to absolve himself of the sin of Brahma-hatya (killing a Brahmin).
To reach Tungnath temple, the nearest railway station is Rishikesh, and the nearest airport is Jolly Grant. From either location, you can travel via bus, taxi, or private vehicle to Chopta, passing through Ukhimath. From there, a trek of approximately 4 km leads to Tungnath.
You can reach Tungnath from the Kumaon region as well. The nearest railway stations are Ramnagar, Haldwani, and Kathgodam. From all three places, you can reach Chopta via Gairsain and Karnaprayag by bus, taxi, or your own vehicle. The best time to visit Tungnath is between May and October; during the rest of the year, the area remains covered in snow.
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