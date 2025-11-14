ETV Bharat / state

CBI, Uttarakhand Police Bring Back Fugitive Wanted In Rs 15-Crore Cheating Case From UAE

Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Uttarakhand Police have brought back a man, who was wanted in connection with a cheating and criminal conspiracy case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The fugitive, Jagdish Punetha, was handed over to the CBI by Dubai administration after which, he was brought to India. Jagdish is accused of duping several people in Uttarakhand of around Rs 15 crore under the pretext of investment in stock market and commodity trading.

The fraud surfaced after Liladhar Patni, a resident of Pithoragarh, filed a complaint at the Pithoragarh police station against Jagdish and three others, Lalit Punetha, Chandra Prakash Punetha, and Pankaj Sharma. While Jagdish, Lalit and Chandra are residents of Silpata in Pithoragarh, Pankaj hails from Jharkhand. In his complaint, Patni alleged that the accused had duped him of around Rs 8 lakh in the name of high returns on investment through commodity trading.

Based on Patni's complaint, police registered a case and investigated it. After this, Lalit Punetha and Pankaj Sharma were arrested and a chargesheet was filed against them in court. Meanwhile, Jagdish Punetha remained absconding and police filed a chargesheet against him in Mafrouri in July 2024.