CBI, Uttarakhand Police Bring Back Fugitive Wanted In Rs 15-Crore Cheating Case From UAE
Criminal fugitive, Jagdish Punetha, was successfully extradited to India from Dubai on November 13 and then presented in Pithoragarh court.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 5:58 PM IST
Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Uttarakhand Police have brought back a man, who was wanted in connection with a cheating and criminal conspiracy case, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The fugitive, Jagdish Punetha, was handed over to the CBI by Dubai administration after which, he was brought to India. Jagdish is accused of duping several people in Uttarakhand of around Rs 15 crore under the pretext of investment in stock market and commodity trading.
The fraud surfaced after Liladhar Patni, a resident of Pithoragarh, filed a complaint at the Pithoragarh police station against Jagdish and three others, Lalit Punetha, Chandra Prakash Punetha, and Pankaj Sharma. While Jagdish, Lalit and Chandra are residents of Silpata in Pithoragarh, Pankaj hails from Jharkhand. In his complaint, Patni alleged that the accused had duped him of around Rs 8 lakh in the name of high returns on investment through commodity trading.
#करोड़ों_की_ठगी का #मास्टरमाइंड, जगदीश पुनेठा #दुबई में #गिरप्तार, #उत्तराखण्ड_पुलिस की सबसे बड़ी आर्थिक अपराध कार्रवाई— Pithoragarh Police Uttarakhand (@PithoragarhPol) November 14, 2025
भारत सरकार व उत्तराखण्ड सरकार के संयुक्त प्रयासों से अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भगोड़े अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी में बड़ी सफलता pic.twitter.com/q5yE9c0653
Based on Patni's complaint, police registered a case and investigated it. After this, Lalit Punetha and Pankaj Sharma were arrested and a chargesheet was filed against them in court. Meanwhile, Jagdish Punetha remained absconding and police filed a chargesheet against him in Mafrouri in July 2024.
Further, cases were filed against Jagdish Punetha at the Pithoragarh and Jajardeval police stations for defrauding people under the pretext of investing in stock market and commodity trading.
Prior to this, in 2023, the police had filed a case against Jagdish under the Gangsters Act for forming a gang and making illegal financial gains. Uttarakhand Police had also announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for Jagdish, who was absconding since 2022.
Investigation revealed that Jagdish, along with his associates, had defrauded around Rs 15 crore and illegally acquired movable and immovable property worth Rs 2 crore.
Meanwhile, Pithoragarh police received information that the accused was hiding in Dubai. Subsequently, CBI coordinated with Interpol and issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him. Based on this, the accused was arrested in Dubai with the assistance of NCB Abu Dhabi (Interpol).
Following his arrest, NCB Abu Dhabi, through the CBI, informed the Uttarakhand Police and the latter formed a team, comprising Manoj Kumar Thakur, Additional Superintendent of Police, CBCID Dehradun (Team Leader), Lalit Mohan Joshi, Inspector-in-Charge, Kotwali Pithoragarh, and Satish Kumar Sharma, Inspector, ANTF Pithoragarh, which was sent to Dubai on November 10.
Jagdish Punetha was successfully extradited to India on November 13 and then presented in Pithoragarh court.
