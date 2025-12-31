ETV Bharat / state

CBI Trap Nets Senior GST Officer And Aides In Bribery Racket

Jhansi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a bribery racket at the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, during an operation launched on Tuesday. The CBI arrested Deputy Commissioner of Central GST, Prabha Bhandari, two superintendents, a lawyer, and the owner of a private company for accepting a bribe of Rs 70 lakh.

The two superintendents, Anil Tiwari and Ajai Kumar Sharma, were caught red-handed in the operation, while accepting a Rs. 70 lakh bribe, which was being taken at the behest of Bhandari. The other arrested are one Raju Mangtani, the owner of a private company, and Naresh Kumar Gupta, an advocate.