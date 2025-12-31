ETV Bharat / state

CBI Trap Nets Senior GST Officer And Aides In Bribery Racket

CBI seized Rs. 1.6 crore in cash and valuables after catching officials red-handed accepting a Rs 70 lakh bribe.

The cash seized in the raid. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 31, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST

Jhansi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a bribery racket at the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) office in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, during an operation launched on Tuesday. The CBI arrested Deputy Commissioner of Central GST, Prabha Bhandari, two superintendents, a lawyer, and the owner of a private company for accepting a bribe of Rs 70 lakh.

The two superintendents, Anil Tiwari and Ajai Kumar Sharma, were caught red-handed in the operation, while accepting a Rs. 70 lakh bribe, which was being taken at the behest of Bhandari. The other arrested are one Raju Mangtani, the owner of a private company, and Naresh Kumar Gupta, an advocate.

In addition, searches yielded Rs 90 lakh in cash, a large quantity of gold jewellery, and several property documents. The CBI team, which arrived in Jhansi from Delhi, has so far seized a total of Rs 1.60 crore. This has created a stir among prominent businessmen in the city and officials, and employees of the GST department.

In a press note issued on Wednesday, the CBI stated that on Tuesday, an FIR was registered against the Deputy Commissioner (IRS-C&IT) posted in Jhansi, two superintendents, an advocate, owners of private companies, and some unknown persons, based on a complaint alleging that they demanded Rs 1.5 crore to provide undue favors to a private firm in GST evasion cases. The accused will be presented before the courts after a medical examination.

