ETV Bharat / state

CBI Team Reaches Mansa To Probe Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case

File photo of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota ( ETV Bharat )

Mansa: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials reached Punjab's Mansa district to investigate anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case on Wednesday.

This came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhota's family members in Mansa and assured them that the case would be thoroughly investigated by the CBI.

Earlier, the Punjab government had accepted the family's demand for a CBI investigation. The CBI team is inspecting the case from all angles but the officials have refused to divulge any details. Pushpinder Singh, DSP, Mansa Police, said, "The CBI team has reached Mansa to investigate the murder. After talking to the CBI team, this case will be handed over to them."