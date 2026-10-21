CBI Team Reaches Mansa To Probe Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case
On Tuesday, Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case was handed over from Mansa Police to the CBI while Amit Shah visited his family and assured justice.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 9:59 AM IST
Mansa: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials reached Punjab's Mansa district to investigate anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota murder case on Wednesday.
This came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhota's family members in Mansa and assured them that the case would be thoroughly investigated by the CBI.
Earlier, the Punjab government had accepted the family's demand for a CBI investigation. The CBI team is inspecting the case from all angles but the officials have refused to divulge any details.
Pushpinder Singh, DSP, Mansa Police, said, "The CBI team has reached Mansa to investigate the murder. After talking to the CBI team, this case will be handed over to them."
Mohanjit Singh Sheron, an anti-drugs activist, said the family and the locals have demanded that CBI investigate the Jhota murder case and in view of which, the CBI team has reached Mansa. "We hope that the family will get justice," he added.
Jhota, known for raising voice against illegal sale of drugs, was shot in broad daylight inside a medical store in a market in Mansa. Police said the medical store owner Ashwani Kumar had opened fire on Jhota after an argument over alleged sale of drugs at the shop. The incident was captured on Jhota's live Facebook session and triggered a political row.
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