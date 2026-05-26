ETV Bharat / state

CBI Takes Over Probe In Twisha Sharma Death Case, Books Husband, Mother-in-Law

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday registered an FIR in the death of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, booking her husband and mother-in-law, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the agency sent a Special Crime unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence. After the meeting, the CBI re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were named as accused, as its own case, according to the procedure.

Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death. The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.

Doctors at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital, and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.

The post-mortem report said that death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)."