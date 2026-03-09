ETV Bharat / state

CBI Summons Vijay On Tuesday For Further Questioning On Karur Stampede

New Delhi: The CBI has summoned actor and TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said. The actor was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters on January 12 and 19.

During the probe, the CBI has gathered material that needs further questioning and clarification from the actor, the officials said. A new notice has been served to him.

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede, which claimed 41 lives and left more than 60 people injured, during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.