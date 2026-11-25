CBI Summons Ex-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's Brother-In-Law In Civic Recruitment Scam
CBI and ED are conducting separate investigations into the alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment across West Bengal.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned former West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose’s brother-in-law on Wednesday in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.
He was directed to appear at the CBI office in Nizam Palace in Kolkata at 11 am. However, he has not arrived at the CBI office till afternoon, sources said.
CBI sources said the agency has summoned him for a statement on his alleged financial gains and possible role in the case.
The development follows four days after CBI questioned Bose at Presidency Jail on November 21. The former minister was interrogated for nearly three hours following permission from court but the agency was reportedly not satisfied with his answers, sources said.
The CBI is currently examining Bose’s alleged role in alleged irregular appointments in South Dum Dum Municipality. The agency has also been questioning municipal employees, former office-bearers and government officials in connection with the alleged scam.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a separate probe into the case.
According to officials, Bose and his son were named in the ED’s chargesheet but Bose’s name did not appear in the CBI chargesheet filed earlier in the case. The investigators are examining allegations that candidates were illegally recommended for municipal posts and that funds linked to the alleged irregularities were invested through business entities.
Bose has consistently denied all the allegations and although he approached the court multiple times seeking bail, his pleas have been rejected. Earlier, his daughter, Mohini Bose, was also questioned by the central agency in regard to the case.
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