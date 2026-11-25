ETV Bharat / state

CBI Summons Ex-Bengal Minister Sujit Bose's Brother-In-Law In Civic Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned former West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose’s brother-in-law on Wednesday in connection with the alleged municipal recruitment scam.

He was directed to appear at the CBI office in Nizam Palace in Kolkata at 11 am. However, he has not arrived at the CBI office till afternoon, sources said.

CBI sources said the agency has summoned him for a statement on his alleged financial gains and possible role in the case.

The development follows four days after CBI questioned Bose at Presidency Jail on November 21. The former minister was interrogated for nearly three hours following permission from court but the agency was reportedly not satisfied with his answers, sources said.

The CBI is currently examining Bose’s alleged role in alleged irregular appointments in South Dum Dum Municipality. The agency has also been questioning municipal employees, former office-bearers and government officials in connection with the alleged scam.