ETV Bharat / state

CBI Seeks Cancellation Of Former Andhra CM Jagan’s Foreign Trip Permit Over Wrong Phone Number

Hyderabad: YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly failed to provide his own phone number to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the disproportionate assets case before his foreign trip.

It is alleged that Jagan had submitted someone else’s number to the CBI while seeking permission to travel to Europe. Taking note of this, officials have approached the CBI Court seeking cancellation of the travel permit granted to him.

Jagan had earlier filed a petition in the CBI Court seeking permission to travel to Europe for 15 days between the 1st and 30th of this month. The court allowed the trip on the condition that he submit his phone number, email ID, and complete travel details before departure.