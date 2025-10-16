CBI Seeks Cancellation Of Former Andhra CM Jagan’s Foreign Trip Permit Over Wrong Phone Number
CBI moved court alleging YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy violated bail conditions by submitting another person’s phone number before his Europe trip, prompting scrutiny.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 3:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly failed to provide his own phone number to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigating the disproportionate assets case before his foreign trip.
It is alleged that Jagan had submitted someone else’s number to the CBI while seeking permission to travel to Europe. Taking note of this, officials have approached the CBI Court seeking cancellation of the travel permit granted to him.
Jagan had earlier filed a petition in the CBI Court seeking permission to travel to Europe for 15 days between the 1st and 30th of this month. The court allowed the trip on the condition that he submit his phone number, email ID, and complete travel details before departure.
However, a subsequent CBI verification revealed that the phone number provided was not Jagan’s. The agency informed the court that this constituted a violation of the bail conditions and objected to the submission of a different number.
The CBI has filed a memo before the Hyderabad CBI Court seeking cancellation of the permission granted for his travel. Judge Dr T. Raghuram recently heard the matter and directed Jagan’s counsel, G. Ashok Reddy, to file a counter regarding the non-submission of the correct phone number. The court is expected to conduct further inquiry on the memo today, after the counter is filed.
Read More