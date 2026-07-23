ETV Bharat / state

CBI Searches Multiple Locations As Part Of Probe Into Misappropriation Of Funds At CSCL And Chandigarh Municipal Corporation

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Ludhiana in connection with a case involving alleged misappropriation of funds from IDFC First Bank accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd. (CSCL) and the Union Territory's Municipal Corporation.

According to CBI spokesperson, the searches were conducted at five locations, including residential premises and business establishments of suspected beneficiaries of the defrauded funds belonging to Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Smart City Limited, Anubhav Mishra of CSCL and private entities connected with the investigation.

During the searches, various incriminating documents and articles were recovered and seized. These include digital evidence like storage drives, digital signatures, property related documents, financial records, multiple electronic devices and other documents relevant to the probe, the spokesperson stated.

The CBI said the seized documents and electronic records were being examined and analysed as part of the ongoing probe.

The CBI had taken over the investigation from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, at the request of the state government. The alleged fraud relating to HSPCB forms part of a larger banking fraud at the Sector-32 Branch of IDFC First Bank, Chandigarh, wherein government funds amounting to approximately Rs 504 crore belonging to eight departments of the Government of Haryana were allegedly siphoned off through forged/non-existent fixed deposits and fraudulent debit transactions and subsequently routed through shell entities, the probe agency informed.