CBI Files FIR After Rs 28.87 Crore Rice Scam Unearthed In Delhi
The CBI has registered a case and initiated an investigation under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case after a Rs 28.87 crore scam involving the illegal sale of ration items meant for poor people, including labourers and migrant workers, was unearthed in New Delhi.
The scam was allegedly committed by the officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in league with the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) and the Delhi government. The CBI has initiated an investigation and registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR was registered on August 27.
Earlier, during the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, when the Aam Aadmi Party took up the issue, Delhi government's Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government had neither purchased nor sold any rice.
The investigation has revealed that under the rules of the Open Market Sale Scheme, only state governments or their corporations were eligible for allocation of rice without e-auction. The NERAMAC, which is a Central Public Sector Undertaking, was, however, ineligible for the same.
To bypass the rule, NERAMAC officials wrote to Sirsa, and subsequently the Delhi government forwarded the proposal to the FCI. The officials from the FCI's Delhi region also allegedly violated the norms by approving the proposal.
Two companies from Assam and one from Kolkata illegally procured 50,645 metric tonnes of rice from the FCI through NERAMAC. Officials said that the rice was obtained under the pretext of providing it at affordable rates to the general public, daily wage labourers and the migrant workers in Delhi who fell outside the ambit of the Public Distribution System (PDS) due to the lack of ration cards. However, the companies sold the supplies in the black market and made a profit of Rs 28.87 crore in just five months from January to May 2026.
According to CBI officials, NERAMAC was ineligible to receive a rice allocation from the FCI without participating in an e-auction, as only state governments were eligible for such allocations. To circumvent this rule, NERAMAC officials colluded with three private companies and wrote to Sirsa on January 7, 2026, seeking the rice allocation "without participating in an e-auction."
On April 8, 2026, the Delhi Government forwarded NERAMAC's proposal to the FCI seeking the allocation of rice to NERAMAC. Subsequently, the FCI cleared the Delhi Government's request on the same day and allocated the rice to NERAMAC.
Officials said that the private companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NERAMAC for the distribution of agricultural produce and procured over 50,000 metric tonnes of rice from the FCI by depositing funds at the rate of Rs 23.25 per kilogram at FCI depots against the market rate of
Rs 28.90 per kilogram.
The CBI FIR has named several individuals in the case including the then FCI General Manager (Delhi Region) Kumbhiraman Padmini Asha, Assistant General Manager Brahma Prakash, and Manager Amarendra Vikram; the then NERAMAC Managing Director Bhaskar Barua, Additional General Manager Anjal Kumar Datta, and Deputy Manager Dilip Saha; as well as Rajesh Bajaj and Pankaj Saraf, directors of private companies based in Assam and Kolkata.
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