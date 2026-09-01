ETV Bharat / state

CBI Files FIR After Rs 28.87 Crore Rice Scam Unearthed In Delhi

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case after a Rs 28.87 crore scam involving the illegal sale of ration items meant for poor people, including labourers and migrant workers, was unearthed in New Delhi.

The scam was allegedly committed by the officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in league with the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) and the Delhi government. The CBI has initiated an investigation and registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR was registered on August 27.

Earlier, during the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, when the Aam Aadmi Party took up the issue, Delhi government's Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government had neither purchased nor sold any rice.

The investigation has revealed that under the rules of the Open Market Sale Scheme, only state governments or their corporations were eligible for allocation of rice without e-auction. The NERAMAC, which is a Central Public Sector Undertaking, was, however, ineligible for the same.

To bypass the rule, NERAMAC officials wrote to Sirsa, and subsequently the Delhi government forwarded the proposal to the FCI. The officials from the FCI's Delhi region also allegedly violated the norms by approving the proposal.