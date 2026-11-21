ETV Bharat / state

CBI Recovers Cash And Ornaments Worth Rs 1.86 Crore From House Of Haryana CGST Superintendent Arrested In Bribery Case

Indian currency, foreign currency, gold jewellery, gold bullion and silver ornaments recovered ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A day after the arrest of a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Superintendent in Panchkula, Haryana, in connection with a bribery case, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stumbled upon cash, foreign currency, gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.86 crore from his residence.

Officials said on Saturday the assets were recovered during searches following his arrest in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case on Thursday (November 11, 2026).

The identity of the accused CGST Superintendent has not been officially revealed as yet. According to officials, a case was registered by CBI against the Superintendent on Thursday, following allegations that he had demanded illegal gratification from a private firm in exchange for extending undue favour in GST proceedings. Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant in Panchkula the same day.