CBI Recovers Cash And Ornaments Worth Rs 1.86 Crore From House Of Haryana CGST Superintendent Arrested In Bribery Case
The accused had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh bribe from complainant (firm partner) in exchange for undue favours in GST proceedings against a private firm.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
New Delhi: A day after the arrest of a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Superintendent in Panchkula, Haryana, in connection with a bribery case, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) stumbled upon cash, foreign currency, gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 1.86 crore from his residence.
Officials said on Saturday the assets were recovered during searches following his arrest in a Rs 10 lakh bribery case on Thursday (November 11, 2026).
The identity of the accused CGST Superintendent has not been officially revealed as yet.
According to officials, a case was registered by CBI against the Superintendent on Thursday, following allegations that he had demanded illegal gratification from a private firm in exchange for extending undue favour in GST proceedings.
Subsequently, the CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the complainant in Panchkula the same day.
Later, searches were carried out at his residence on Friday, during which the agency recovered Indian currency worth Rs 24.29 lakh and foreign currency equivalent to approximately Rs 15.65 lakh. This apart, gold jewellery, gold bullion and silver ornaments collectively valued at around Rs 1.46 crore were also recovered.
The total value of the cash, foreign currency and precious metals recovered during the searches stands at approximately Rs 1.86 crore, officials said.
The searches also led to the recovery of documents relating to six bank accounts, investment portfolios, a life insurance policy and multiple immovable properties. This apart, documents relating to a vehicle and financial transactions of the accused and his family members were also found.
Officials said the recovered financial and property-related documents are being examined to ascertain the assets, investments and financial transactions of the accused and his family members. Further action would be taken based on the findings.
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