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CBI Records Statement Of A Journalist In Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

Madhya Pradesh Mahila Congress leaders and workers take out a candle march demanding justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, in Bhopal on October 23 ( PTI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday recorded the statement of journalist Ashutosh Negi who was among the prominent voices seeking an investigation by the central agency into the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, officials said.

Negi was summoned by the CBI, which is probing the alleged role of a "VIP" in the murder of the 19-year-old resort receptionist, at its headquarters here.

The journalist was among the first to approach the Uttarakhand High Court for a CBI investigation into the murder but the petition was turned down. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended the CBI inquiry into the case on the demand of Ankita’s parents after an actress, who claimed to be the wife of a legislator, circulated audio and video clips purportedly indicating the involvement of a "VIP" in the murder. The CBI registered a case in February against unknown persons to probe the alleged role of a “VIP” in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, whose body was found near Rishikesh in 2022, officials said.