CBI Registers FIR Against Six, Raids Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Camp Office In Chandigarh Over Graft Allegations
The CBI conducted searches at eight locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar at premises linked to the accused including CM's OSD.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST|
Updated : October 6, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against six people, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman, over allegations of corruption involving the manipulation of postings, government policies, tenders, licensing and land-related matters in exchange for pecuniary benefits.
The FIR was registered pursuant to the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a report received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
According to the CBI, the allegations involve influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land-use conversion, property disputes, and revenue and land-related issues in return for monetary benefits.
The agency has also alleged that certain public servants accessed and provided drafts of government orders and policies to private persons before their official issuance.
The CBI has named Rajbir, OSD to the Punjab Chief Minister; Nitin Gohal; Jitin Gohal alias Raja; Romi Raja Mahajan; Bir Devinder; and R.S. Nagra as accused. The FIR also refers to unknown public servants and private persons.
The allegations are subject to investigation and have not been established in court.
Following registration of the case, the CBI conducted coordinated searches at eight locations, including the residence of Ghuman in Gharachon village and the residence of one of his relatives in Phase 11, Mohali, Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar at premises linked to the accused.
The agency said it seized laptops, mobile phones and documents during the searches. The seized material is being scrutinised for evidence relating to alleged bribery and other improprieties.
The CBI said further investigation in the case is in progress.
High Court had ordered CBI probe
The action comes a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to register a criminal case and investigate allegations of corruption linked to the Chief Minister’s Office. The order followed a PIL filed by High Court advocate Nikhil Saraf, who alleged that the Punjab Police had failed to act on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, said a fair and transparent investigation was required and handed the matter over to the CBI while directing the CBI to register a criminal case based on material and documents supplied by the ED and submit a status report on the investigation within two months. The next hearing is scheduled for December 7, 2026.
CBI Barred In Punjab
VIDEO | Chandigarh: CBI raids Punjab CM's camp office in Sector-2; searches underway at multiple locations. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/YguqXMbph0— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2026
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has alleged that the BJP is misusing central investigating agencies against his government ahead of the Punjab elections. Reacting to the CBI raid at his camp office, Mann said the action was aimed at defaming him and the Punjab government.
The Punjab government has also challenged the High Court's order directing the CBI probe in the Supreme Court, arguing that the CBI's jurisdiction in the state had previously been restricted.
In a post on X, Mann said the CBI raid at his camp office was part of an attempt to defame him and the Punjab government, alleging that the BJP was “in a state of panic” over the response he was receiving from the people.
The Punjab government has challenged the High Court's CBI probe order in the Supreme Court. The state filed a Special Leave Petition in the early hours of Tuesday (October 6), a day after the High Court passed its order.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema had said the government would approach the Supreme Court, arguing that the CBI's jurisdiction in Punjab had previously been restricted by the state government.
The Supreme Court challenge comes even as the CBI has begun acting on the High Court's directions. The investigation is at a preliminary stage, and the allegations against Ghuman and others have not been adjudicated or established as facts.
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