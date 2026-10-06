ETV Bharat / state

CBI Registers FIR Against Six, Raids Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Camp Office In Chandigarh Over Graft Allegations

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (inset) said the CBI raid at his camp office was part of an attempt to defame him and the Punjab government ( ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against six people, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajbir Singh Ghuman, over allegations of corruption involving the manipulation of postings, government policies, tenders, licensing and land-related matters in exchange for pecuniary benefits.

The FIR was registered pursuant to the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a report received from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to the CBI, the allegations involve influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, land-use conversion, property disputes, and revenue and land-related issues in return for monetary benefits.

The agency has also alleged that certain public servants accessed and provided drafts of government orders and policies to private persons before their official issuance.

The CBI has named Rajbir, OSD to the Punjab Chief Minister; Nitin Gohal; Jitin Gohal alias Raja; Romi Raja Mahajan; Bir Devinder; and R.S. Nagra as accused. The FIR also refers to unknown public servants and private persons.

The allegations are subject to investigation and have not been established in court.

Following registration of the case, the CBI conducted coordinated searches at eight locations, including the residence of Ghuman in Gharachon village and the residence of one of his relatives in Phase 11, Mohali, Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar at premises linked to the accused.

The agency said it seized laptops, mobile phones and documents during the searches. The seized material is being scrutinised for evidence relating to alleged bribery and other improprieties.

The CBI said further investigation in the case is in progress.

High Court had ordered CBI probe

The action comes a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to register a criminal case and investigate allegations of corruption linked to the Chief Minister’s Office. The order followed a PIL filed by High Court advocate Nikhil Saraf, who alleged that the Punjab Police had failed to act on information shared by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).