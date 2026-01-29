ETV Bharat / state

CBI Raids Multiple Locations In Kolkata Over Rs 1,000 Cr Bank Fraud

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday launched search operations at multiple locations here in connection with its probe into an alleged bank fraud involving around Rs 1,000 crore, an official said. The searches are underway simultaneously at the offices and residences of the promoters of a Kolkata-based finance company, he said. Additional central forces have been deployed at the sites where raids are going on, he said.

“The searches are being carried out in several locations, including Alipore, in connection with a case of large-scale bank fraud involving a public sector lender,” a CBI official said. The bank had accused an East Kolkata-based finance company of siphoning off funds under the guise of availing loans, following which the central agency initiated a probe.

The CBI official said the alleged diversion of funds took place between 2014 and 2020. The main allegations are against the two directors of the finance company and one of its associate firms, he said. The two entities had approached the public sector bank for loans and submitted documents in support of their applications.