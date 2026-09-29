ETV Bharat / state

CBI Probe Into Bhilai Steel Plant Theft Begins Amid Political Statements From BJP MLA Rikesh Sen

Durg: Politics over the iron scrap theft case at the Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) has intensified, with the Chhattisgarh government's consent for a CBI probe adding a new dimension to the investigation.

Amid the developments, Vaishali Nagar MLA Rikesh Sen of the BJP has released a video, making strong statements about the case, triggering fresh political reactions.

The theft case has remained in the spotlight since a police raid in May, while subsequent arrests and the investigation into the alleged network have widened the scope of the matter. Police had seized around 250 tonnes of iron plates, beam cuttings and other scrap worth over Rs 3.22 crore, during the initial action.

Now, Rikesh Sen released a video, raising issues related to the alleged theft of iron from BSP and questioning aspects of the investigation. Sen described the approval of a CBI probe as a victory for BSP workers and the people of Bhilai.

"I have repeatedly said that national property has been stolen for 40 years. Several influential people, officials, and politicians were involved. People used to say that neither the government nor the organisation was with this MLA. But today I am emotional that the government and organisation stood firmly with me. As a result, the state government has now given its approval for the CBI to investigate the matter," Sen said in the video.

He added that it would now have to be seen who has "looted Bhilai" and who would eventually go to jail.