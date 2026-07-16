ETV Bharat / state

CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of NEET Paper Leak Accused, Calls Offence 'Crime Against The Nation'

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of the NEET paper leak accused Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, describing the offence as a “crime against the nation” that damaged the country’s image and adversely affected the future of lakhs of students.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta reserved the order on Shirure’s bail application after hearing arguments from both sides. The court is scheduled to pronounce its order on July 22.

Opposing the plea, CBI counsel Neetu Singh submitted that the alleged paper leak had led to the cancellation of the examination, causing hardship to candidates and financial losses to the government.

The agency told the court that the incident tarnished India’s image, affected lakhs of aspirants and resulted in an estimated loss of around Rs 600 crore to the government. It also claimed that several students died by suicide following the controversy.