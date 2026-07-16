CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of NEET Paper Leak Accused, Calls Offence 'Crime Against The Nation'
A Delhi court reserved till July 22 its order on the bail plea of a NEET paper leak accused after the CBI opposed it.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail plea of the NEET paper leak accused Dr Manoj Bhagwanrao Shirure, describing the offence as a “crime against the nation” that damaged the country’s image and adversely affected the future of lakhs of students.
Special Judge Ajay Gupta reserved the order on Shirure’s bail application after hearing arguments from both sides. The court is scheduled to pronounce its order on July 22.
Opposing the plea, CBI counsel Neetu Singh submitted that the alleged paper leak had led to the cancellation of the examination, causing hardship to candidates and financial losses to the government.
The agency told the court that the incident tarnished India’s image, affected lakhs of aspirants and resulted in an estimated loss of around Rs 600 crore to the government. It also claimed that several students died by suicide following the controversy.
Appearing for Shirure, the defence argued that allegations against him were based solely on the disclosure statement of co-accused Prahlad Kulkarni and that no independent or conclusive evidence had been produced to establish his involvement.
According to the CBI, 13 accused have been arrested in the case so far and are currently in judicial custody. The agency had registered an FIR on May 12 based on a complaint by a government official under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The NEET examination held on May 3 was cancelled following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. A fresh examination was conducted on June 21 after the Centre ordered a CBI probe into the case.
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