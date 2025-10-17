CBI Officials Reach Karur To Probe TVK Rally Stampede That killed 41 People
On October 13, the Supreme Court ordered transfer of the investigation from the Special Investigation Team appointed by the Madras High Court to the CBI.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Karur: Four CBI officials, including SP Praveen Kumar, reached Karur to investigate the stampede at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on September 27.
On October 13, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Madras High Court to the CBI. The probe will be overseen by a three-member monitoring committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.
The Tamil Nadu government has also established a commission, headed by retired judge Aruna Jagatheesan, to investigate the matter.
Earlier, on the orders of the Madras High Court, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Northern Zone IG Asra Garg was formed, and the investigation was underway.
However, petitions were filed in the Supreme Court by the family members of the accident victims demanding a CBI probe into the incident.
Meanwhile, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of TVK administrator Adhav Arjuna, seeking a stay on the investigation of the case by the Special Investigation Team.
Hearing these petitions, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the investigation into the Karur stampede incident to the CBI. It also formed a three-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation.
Following this order, four CBI officers, including SP Praveen Kumar, have arrived in Karur today (October 17). The Special Investigation Team, led by IG Asra Garg, is going to hand over the documents related to the investigation conducted into the Karur incident to them. Following this, the CBI officers are expected to begin their investigation today.
Read more