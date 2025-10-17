ETV Bharat / state

CBI Officials Reach Karur To Probe TVK Rally Stampede That killed 41 People

A view of the spot where a stampede occurred on 27th September, during a public event of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay, in Karur. ( ANI )

Karur: Four CBI officials, including SP Praveen Kumar, reached Karur to investigate the stampede at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on September 27.

On October 13, the Supreme Court had ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Madras High Court to the CBI. The probe will be overseen by a three-member monitoring committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi.

The Tamil Nadu government has also established a commission, headed by retired judge Aruna Jagatheesan, to investigate the matter.

Earlier, on the orders of the Madras High Court, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Northern Zone IG Asra Garg was formed, and the investigation was underway.