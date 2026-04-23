ETV Bharat / state

CBI Nabs Tis Hazari Court Official While Accepting Bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a court official posted at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Courts for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in connection with a bail matter, officials said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Sanjeev Sadana, was working as a Reader to the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ-02) at the Tis Hazari Courts.

According to the CBI, he was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 from a complainant as part payment of an alleged bribe of Rs 30,000. The case was registered following a complaint in which it was alleged that the accused had demanded illegal gratification in exchange for facilitating the favourable consideration of a bail application filed on behalf of the complainant’s client.

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and apprehended Sadana during the transaction. Officials said the accused had initially demanded Rs 30,000 but agreed to accept Rs 20,000 as the first instalment. He was arrested on the spot while accepting the amount.

A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether other individuals were involved. Earlier on Wednesday, the CBI said it arrested a head constable of the Delhi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The accused, identified as Ajay, was posted in the Dwarka unit and had allegedly demanded the money to avoid falsely implicating a woman in a criminal case. He, too, was caught after a trap was laid.