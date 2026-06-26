ETV Bharat / state

CBI Nabs Agra Bank Manager Over Bribe For Solar Panel Loan Clearance

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a bank manager in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district for allegedly accepting a bribe to clear solar panel loan files, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Praveen Yadav, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 30,000 as part of a negotiated bribe for processing and clearing 19 solar panel loan files, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

According to the agency, the case was registered on June 25 based on a complaint by an employee of a private company, who alleged that the accused had demanded illegal gratification at the rate of Rs 7,000 per file for processing and clearing 19 solar panel loan files.

The CBI said that after negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a total bribe of Rs 52,000 for clearing the 19 files, which had already been sanctioned by the bank. "The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused manager red-handed while demanding and accepting a part payment of the bribe, ie, Rs 30,000 from the complainant," the agency said.